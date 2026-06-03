US Proposes Additional Tariffs on Philippines Over Forced Labor Import Inaction

The US Trade Representative has proposed additional tariffs on imports from 60 economies including the Philippines for failing to effectively prohibit imports made with forced labor.

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed additional tariffs on imports from 60 economies, including the Philippines , citing their failure to effectively prohibit the importation of goods produced with forced labor .

The proposal, stemming from a Section 301 investigation, targets countries that the USTR says have not done enough to curb forced labor in their supply chains. According to the USTR, the acts, policies, and practices of these economies are unreasonable and burden US commerce by allowing goods made with forced labor to enter the US market, undermining American workers and businesses.

The investigation, initiated in March, highlighted that 54 economies, including the Philippines, Australia, Cambodia, China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, lack adequate measures against forced labor imports. Six additional economies-Canada, Ecuador, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico, and Pakistan-were identified as having failed to effectively enforce existing prohibitions. The USTR proposes a 12.5% additional tariff on economies with no forced labor import measures, while others face potential tariffs based on their enforcement gaps.

USTR Ambassador Jamieson Greer emphasized that the failure of key trading partners to address forced labor imports is unacceptable, creating an uneven playing field for American workers. The proposal also includes a textile mechanism allowing reduced tariff rates for certain apparel and textile imports, though specific duties and volumes remain undisclosed. This development comes ahead of the July 24 expiration of a 10% temporary tariff imposed earlier by the Trump administration.

The USTR has exempted several product categories, including energy, rare earths, certain metals, beef, coffee, fruits, vegetables, pharmaceuticals, and organic products. Public comments on the proposed tariffs and remedies will be accepted until July 6, with a public hearing scheduled. The potential new tariffs have sparked concern among Philippine exporters already grappling with rising costs amid geopolitical tensions.

Robert M. Young, President of the Foreign Buyers Association of the Philippines (FOBAP), warned that additional tariffs could be the final blow for exporters struggling to remain competitive. He noted that most FOBAP members operate in export zones with strict labor compliance oversight, and each purchase order includes a contract with American buyers to ensure adherence to international laws.

The Philippine government must now bolster labor inspection and due diligence mechanisms, according to Jose Sonny G. Matula, President of the Federation of Free Workers. He stressed that the core issue is not just the existence of forced labor but the effectiveness of government agencies in detecting and preventing it in high-risk sectors and supply chains. The USTR's findings serve as a wake-up call for the Philippines to strengthen its enforcement of labor standards to avoid further trade penalties.

The proposed tariffs are part of a broader US effort to combat forced labor globally, but they also risk destabilizing trade relations with key partners. For the Philippines, which heavily relies on exports to the US, the additional tariffs could significantly impact industries such as electronics, garments, and agricultural products. The situation underscores the need for the Philippines to accelerate its compliance with international labor standards and enhance transparency in its supply chains.

Without immediate action, the country may face not only tariff increases but also a loss of buyer confidence from American firms, potentially leading to long-term damage to its export sector. The USTR's proposal is a clear signal that the US is prioritizing the elimination of forced labor in global trade, and economies that fail to align with these standards will bear the consequences.

As the public comment period opens, stakeholders in the Philippines and other affected economies must engage with the USTR to address concerns and seek equitable solutions. Meanwhile, the Philippine government must work with industry associations to improve labor practices and demonstrate its commitment to eradicating forced labor. The outcome of this investigation will set a precedent for how the US enforces trade policies related to labor rights, with implications for global supply chains.

For now, the Philippine export sector faces uncertainty, but proactive measures could mitigate the impact and pave the way for more sustainable trade relations





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