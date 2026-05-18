US President Trump Pauses Planned Attack on Iran to Allow Negotiations

The news article discusses the US President Donald Trump\'s decision to pull back on a planned attack against Iran to facilitate negotiations on a peace deal following Iran\'s offer to Washington. The article also mentions the evolving stance of both parties on key issues like the ongoing war and prospects for a resolution.

WASHINGTON/DUBAI/KARACHI - US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had paused a planned attack against Iran to allow for negotiations to take place on a deal to end the US-Israeli war, after Iran sent a new peace proposal to Washington.

Trump said he had instructed the US military that"we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment\s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.

" No such attack had previously been announced, and Reuters could not determine whether preparations had been made for strikes that would mark a renewal of the war Trump started in late February. Under pressure to reach an accord that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Trump has previously expressed hope that a deal was close on ending the war, and similarly threatened heavy strikes on Iran if Tehran does not reach a deal.

Trump says Xi agrees Iran must open strait, but no sign China will weigh i





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US President Donald Trump Iran Planned Attack On Iran Negotiations Peace Deal Strait Of Hormuz War Trump Says Xi Agrees Iran Must Open Strait But No Sign China Will Weigh In

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