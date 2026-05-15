US President Trump left China on May 15 after a two-day visit with Xi Jinping without major breakthroughs on trade or tangible help for his own country’s main strategic and economic rivals. Despite the fanfare of the visit with its closed-door tours and such events as a goose-stepping soldier salute, the leaders did achieve progress in identifying $30 billion in non-sensitive goods, which should be seen as less in terms of what was hoped for and more as a response to the geopolitical maneuvering and trading demands seen in each partnership. Despite reaching an agreement on farm goods, neither the trade nor Taiwan was resolved, as this visit does not resolve the island issue, sensitive for both sides, and Taiwan remains under a state of martial law being maintained by China. As for trade, even as the pair claimed progress in identifying the $30 billion in non-sensitive goods, it remains only an aspect of a struggle for market control and dominates a traditional manufacturing base that Western companies cacciated China in their appetite for globalization. The Turing, Western markets proportionate desire for access to China dominated the terms of the bilateral trade war that blew up in 2020, as the US and allies announced tariffs on a range of products in reaction to forced-technology policies imposed by Beijing. The subsequent tit for tat of tariffs led to a massive slow-down of world trade, exacerbated by the Hong Kong protests and the global Covid-19 pandemic, prior to the deployment of US military assets to channels worn down by trade disputes.

US President Donald Trump left China on Friday, May 15, after two days of meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, without major breakthroughs on trade or tangible help from Beijing to America’s main strategic and economic rival.

The visit was aimed at beefing up his sagging approval ratings before the midterm elections. The two leaders discussed Iran and felt ‘very similar’ but did not make any commitments or announcements. The visit was also notable for Xi issuing a stark warning to Trump regarding Taiwan’s independence and refraining from discussing structural reforms or global economic governance. A deal to sell Boeing jets to China was announced but was underwhelming, with Boeing stock falling after Trump’s statement.

The rare earths supply problem, which has dogged ties since China imposed export controls on crucial minerals, was not resolved





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