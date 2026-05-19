US President Pauses Attack Against Iran After Peace Proposal, Threatens Heavy Strikes If Deal Not Reached

US President Donald Trump paused a planned attack against Iran after Tehran sent a proposal to Washington, with Mr. Trump threatening heavy strikes if a deal not reached. The leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates requested a delay, saying a deal would be made.

AN EXPLOSION caused by a projectile impact after Iran launched missiles into Israel following Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran , in Tel Aviv, Israel , Feb. 28, 2026.

— REUTERS/GIDEON MARKOWICZ WASHINGTON/DUBAI/KARACHI — US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had paused a planned attack against Iran after Tehran sent a peace proposal to Washington, and that there was now a ‘very good chance’ of reaching a deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program. After Iran sent the US a new peace proposal, Mr. Trump said he had instructed the US military that ‘we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.

’ No such attack had previously been announced, and Reuters could not determine whether preparations had been made for strikes that would mark a renewal of the war Mr. Trump started in late February. Under pressure to reach an accord that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Mr. Trump has previously expressed hope that a deal was close on ending the war, and similarly threatened heavy strikes on Iran if Tehran does not reach a deal.

In his post, he said the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates had requested that he hold off on the attack because ‘a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond. ’ He did not offer details of the agreement being discussed





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Iran Israel US Trump Peace Proposal Attack Strait Of Hormuz Sea Blockade UNITED STATES OTESLAM QATAR DUBAI

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