US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping Hold Superpower Summit in Beijing

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping held a superpower summit in Beijing on May 14, 2026. The two leaders discussed thorny issues including Iran, trade, and Taiwan. The visit marked the first by a US president in nearly a decade, after Trump visited in 2017. The US president arrived for the two-day summit on Air Force One accompanied by top CEOs, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Tesla's Elon Musk.

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 14, 2026. The two leaders held a superpower summit on thorny issues including Iran , trade, and Taiwan .

The visit marked the first by a US president in nearly a decade, after Trump visited in 2017. The US president arrived for the two-day summit on Air Force One accompanied by top CEOs, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Tesla's Elon Musk. The trip was significant due to the unresolved trade and geopolitical tensions between the two countries. The two leaders discussed extending a one-year tariff truce, US arms sales to Taiwan, and China's controls on rare earth exports.

The summit aimed to stabilize an often tense relationship with global implications





MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping Superpower Summit Thorny Issues Iran Trade Taiwan One-Year Tariff Truce Reciprocal Visit Rare Earth Exports AI Rivalry Global Implications

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senate President Encourages Unconstitutional Delay in Impeachment of Vice President Duterte; Law Deans Disdain DelaysSenate President Alan Peter Cayetano requests delay in impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte due to leadership coup scare; law deans and professors are dismayed by attempts to obstruct impeachment process, urging Senate to proceed promptly.

Read more »

US President Trump signs agreement in Saudi Arabia, Saudi strikes on IranPresident Donald Trump signs a Memorandum of Understanding in Saudi Arabia, and the Kingdom launches military actions against Iran in response to attacks in the Middle East war. The initial strikes were carried out in retaliation, and the Saudi Air Force launched them, marking the first direct military action on Iranian soil.

Read more »

Former ICC Bar Association President, Peter Haynes, Named as Counsel of Former President Rodrigo DutertePeter Haynes, a former president of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Bar Association, has been appointed as the new counsel for former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is detained in The Hague for crimes against humanity.

Read more »

President Trump Arrives in Beijing for High-Stakes Summit with Xi JinpingA comprehensive report on US President Donald Trump's 2026 diplomatic visit to China, detailing discussions on the AI chip ban, the trade war, the Iran-Israel conflict, and the security of Taiwan.

Read more »