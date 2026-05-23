US mulls new strikes on Iran as talks on Middle East crisis continue

Tehran accused the United States of excessive demands, as US media reports raised the prospect that Washington was mulling new strikes and leaders of the Islamic republic considered the latest peace proposal. Pakistan's powerful army chief arrived in Tehran to bolster mediation, and US President Donald Trump abruptly changed his plans to skip his son's wedding to stay in Washington due to circumstances pertaining to government.

TEHRAN, Iran - Tehran accused the United States of excessive demands , as US media reports raised the prospect that Washington was mulling new strikes and leaders of the Islamic republic considered the latest peace proposal.

Pakistan's powerful army chief arrived in Tehran to bolster mediation, and US President Donald Trump abruptly changed his plans to skip his son's wedding to stay in Washington due to circumstances pertaining to government. Trump has described the stop-start negotiations this week as teetering on the brink between renewed attacks and a deal to end the war, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and led to competing blockades around the strategic Strait of Hormuz that have roiled the global economy.

Weeks of negotiations since an April 8 ceasefire, including historic face-to-face talks hosted by Islamabad, have still not produced a permanent resolution or restored full access to the strait, choking vast quantities of global oil supply. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Tehran was engaged in the diplomatic process despite repeated betrayals of diplomacy and military aggression against Iran, along with contradictory positions and repeated excessive demands by the United States.

US media outlets Axios and CBS News, citing unnamed sources, reported the White House was considering strikes on Iran, although both added a final decision had not been made yet. US officials have repeatedly raised the prospect of renewed action against Iran if a deal were not reached, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying on the sidelines of a NATO conference in Sweden that there had been some progress towards a peaceful resolution but things were not there yet.

Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir landed in Tehran where he met with Araghchi late into the night to discuss the latest diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at preventing further escalation. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei cautioned that the visit did not mean we have reached a turning point or a decisive situation with deep and extensive disagreements remaining.

In recent days, many countries both regional and non-regional have been trying to help bring the war to an end however Pakistan remains the official mediator. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar flew to China for a four-day visit in which efforts to resolve the Middle East crisis were expected to be discussed.

The future of the strategic maritime chokepoint remains a key sticking point with fears growing that the global economy will suffer as pre-war oil stockpiles run down. Markets took some comfort from the signs of diplomacy with Wall Street rising Friday and the Dow closing at a second straight record high as investors bet talks could eventually produce an off-ramp. Oil prices also rose however underscoring fears that disruption in Hormuz will keep feeding inflation.

US consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level since records began in 1952 with high prices eroding household finances. European Union nations on Friday deemed Iran's blockade contrary to international law and made a technical change to expand the scope of its existing Iran sanctions regime to target individuals involved in the closure. Iran's foreign ministry spokesman also stressed fighting would need to stop in Lebanon where Israel and Tehran backed Hezbollah have been clashing despite a ceasefire.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Israel carried out five airstrikes in the east of the country near the Syrian border targeting the Nabi Sreij area. Since an April 17 truce Israel has continued strikes demolitions and evacuation orders in south Lebanon saying it is targeting Hezbollah which has also kept up attacks. Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the war on March 2 with rocket fire at Israel after Iran's supreme leader was killed by US-Israeli strikes.

Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,111 people in Lebanon since March 2 adding that strikes on the south on Friday killed 10 people including a child





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Iran United States Middle East Crisis Negotiations Strikes Mediation Pakistan China Lebanon Hezbollah Strait Of Hormuz Global Economy Oil Prices Inflation US Consumer Sentiment European Union Iran Sanctions Regime Contradictory Positions Excessive Demands Military Aggression Betrayals Of Diplomacy Final Decision Peaceful Resolution Other Options Turning Point Diplomatic Efforts Initiatives Aimed At Preventing Further Escala Official Mediator Historic Face-To-Face Talks Competing Blockades Strategic Maritime Chokepoint Pre-War Oil Stockpiles High Prices Eroding Household Finances Lebanon's State-Run National News Agency Israel Syrian Border Nabi Sreij Area Lebanon's Health Ministry US Officials Secretary Of State Marco Rubio NATO Conference European Union Nations Lebanon's State-Run National News Agency Israel Syrian Border Nabi Sreij Area Lebanon's Health Ministry US Officials Secretary Of State Marco Rubio NATO Conference European Union Nations

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