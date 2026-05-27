US Mulls Halt to Customs Processing at Sanctuary City Airports Ahead of World Cup

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the Trump administration is drafting plans to stop processing international travelers and cargo at major US airports in sanctuary cities, potentially disrupting travel and commerce ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The Trump administration is actively considering a drastic measure that would halt customs and immigration processing for international travelers and cargo at major airports located in so-called sanctuary cities, according to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

In an interview with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity broadcast on Tuesday, Mullin confirmed that his department is drawing up plans to stop processing international flights into cities where local governments have resisted cooperating with federal immigration enforcement. He emphasized that no final decision has been made, but the threat marks a significant escalation in the administration's campaign against jurisdictions that limit cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Mullin stated, 'We shouldn't be processing international flights into their cities,' referring to sanctuary cities where he claimed 'local radical left Democrats aren't allowing us to do our job and enforce federal laws.

' The US Justice Department has published a list of sanctuary cities and states, which includes Boston, Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Newark, Seattle, and San Francisco-all of which host major international airports. The potential move comes just weeks before the FIFA World Cup is set to begin next month, drawing millions of international visitors to the United States.

The disruption of customs services at key airports could create chaos for travelers and severely impact the tourism industry. The US Travel Association, which represents airlines, hotels, and rental car companies, reported that its representatives met with Mullin and that he confirmed the administration is considering withdrawing CBP officers from international airports in certain sanctuary cities. The association warned of 'devastating consequences' for the travel industry and communities that depend on international visitors.

Airlines for America, a trade group for major passenger and cargo carriers, noted that reducing customs staffing would significantly disrupt operations for airlines, travelers, and the flow of international cargo. In 2024 alone, more than 50 million international travelers arrived at the three major New York airports, highlighting the massive scale of operations at stake.

Democratic lawmakers and immigration advocates have sharply criticized the proposal, arguing that it would harm the economy and punish cities for policies that aim to protect immigrant communities. They have called for reforms to address abuses by ICE and CBP, including the killing of two US citizens in Minneapolis in January. Mullin first publicly floated the idea in April during a dispute over funding for his department, but Tuesday's remarks indicate it is under active consideration.

The administration's hardline stance on immigration has been a cornerstone of President Trump's agenda, and targeting sanctuary cities is seen as a way to force compliance with federal enforcement. However, legal experts question the constitutionality of such a move, as it could interfere with interstate commerce and federal aviation laws.

The travel industry is bracing for potential disruptions, with some warning that the plan could deter international tourism and damage the US economy at a time when the country is hosting a global sporting event. As the World Cup approaches, the stakes are high for both the administration and the cities that may bear the brunt of this policy.

The US Travel Association estimates that international visitors spent over $250 billion in the United States in 2024, and the World Cup is expected to attract an additional 1.5 million visitors. Any disruption to customs operations could result in billions of dollars in lost revenue, affecting airlines, hotels, restaurants, and countless other businesses.

Meanwhile, sanctuary city leaders have vowed to challenge any such move in court, arguing that it violates the Tenth Amendment and the principles of federalism. Some cities have already filed lawsuits against the administration over previous sanctuary city policies. The situation remains fluid, and stakeholders on all sides are closely watching for further developments





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DepEd pushes Foundational Learning at the 2026 Education World ForumDepEd showcases its 5-Point Reform Agenda and the ARAL law at the Education World Forum in London.

Read more »

A contained hantavirus outbreak, and lessons for the worldAs of last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed five hantavirus infections, including three deaths, linked to the Dutch-flagged cruise ship MV Hondius, which sailed from Argentina on April 1 en route to Cabo Verde in West Africa. The WHO was first notified of the suspected cases on May 2.

Read more »

Top Philippines chessers to challenge world No. 2 NakamuraA SLEW of Filipino players have come out to challenge World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura when the American Grandmaster (GM) sees action in the inaugural WR Bughouse Championship scheduled on Monday and Tuesday at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in BGC, Taguig.

Read more »

Top Philippines chessers to challenge world No. 2 NakamuraA SLEW of Filipino players have come out to challenge World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura when the American Grandmaster (GM) sees action in the inaugural WR Bughouse Championship scheduled on Monday and Tuesday at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in BGC, Taguig.

Read more »