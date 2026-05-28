US Military Strikes in Iran and Iran-US Tensions

The US military carried out new strikes in Iran targeting a military site that posed a threat to US forces and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The US also shot down four Iranian attack drones. President Donald Trump dismissed an Iranian report of a deal to restore traffic through the strategic waterway, and appeared to threaten Oman. The three-month-old war has killed thousands and sent global energy prices sharply higher since it began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes. Oil prices fell more than 5% after the Iranian television report, but rebounded in early Asian trade on Thursday, with US crude futures gaining close to 2% to $90.38 a barrel.

The US military carried out new strikes in Iran targeting a military site that officials believed posed a threat to US forces and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The target was an Iranian ground control station in the port city of Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone. An Iranian media report said there were three explosions in the area at around 1:30 a.m. local time on Thursday. The U.S. military also carried out strikes in southern Iran on Monday, in what it described as defensive action but which Iran said was a 'gross violation' of their ceasefire.

At a cabinet meeting attended by media on Wednesday, President Donald Trump dismissed an Iranian state TV report that it had obtained an unofficial draft of an agreement to restore commercial shipping through the strait to prewar levels within a month, with Iran and Oman jointly managing traffic. Trump said no single country would have control over the waterway, and appeared to threaten Oman, a country with which the US has decades-long military and economic ties.

The three-month-old war has killed thousands and sent global energy prices sharply higher since it began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes. The waterway is covered by international law that guarantees foreign vessels the right to pass through. Oil prices fell more than 5% after the Iranian television report, but rebounded in early Asian trade on Thursday, with US crude futures gaining close to 2% to $90.38 a barrel.

The US military has some 15,000 troops enforcing a blockade of Iran and thousands of additional forces at bases throughout the region, including in Gulf states like Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain





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US Military Strikes In Iran Iran-US Tensions Strait Of Hormuz Iranian Ground Control Station Iranian Attack Drones Iranian Nuclear Program Abraham Accords Oman US Blockade Of Iran Global Energy Prices Oil Prices US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio

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