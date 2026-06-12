US Military Posture Shifts: F-16 Sale to Philippines and NATO Force Reductions

The United States approves $5.58 billion F-16 sale to Philippines amid China tensions, while simultaneously planning to reduce aircraft and warships available for NATO operations in Europe, reflecting a strategic rebalancing.

The United States announced on Tuesday approval of a $5.58 billion sale of 20 F-16 fighter jets and related equipment to the Philippines , reinforcing its support for the treaty-bound ally amid rising tensions with China.

The sale highlights Washington's commitment to bolstering the military capabilities of its partners in the Indo-Pacific region. However, in a contrasting move, the US plans to significantly reduce the aircraft and warships it makes available for NATO operations in Europe, according to a New York Times report on Friday citing two senior European officials.

The proposed cuts include reducing the number of F-16 and F-15E fighter jets from roughly 150 to 100, slashing maritime reconnaissance aircraft from 26 to 15, and removing all eight aerial refueling tanker jets previously assigned to Europe. Additionally, the US aims to redeploy a missile-launching submarine, an aircraft carrier, and several warships, potentially reallocating one of two bomber groups previously designated for European defense.

These changes would limit NATO's ability to launch long-range strikes and conduct surveillance, the report said. The dual announcements reflect a strategic recalibration by the Trump administration, which has repeatedly accused European governments of underinvesting in their militaries and relying too heavily on US protection. President Donald Trump has urged both European and Asian allies to boost defense spending to 3.5% of GDP.

The planned reduction in NATO-dedicated assets signals a shift toward prioritizing the Indo-Pacific theater, where US competition with China is intensifying. The Philippines sale is part of that focus, providing Manila with advanced fighter jets to modernize its air force amid ongoing disputes in the South China Sea. The US Eastern Command stated last week that it would rightsize its contributions to the NATO Force Model, but did not provide specific details.

Reuters reported in May that the US planned to scale back military capabilities available to allies during a major crisis. Critics argue that the NATO cuts could undermine alliance cohesion and deterrence against Russia, especially as the war in Ukraine continues. European allies have struggled to meet defense spending targets, and the US drawdown may force them to fill gaps or rely on European-led initiatives.

Meanwhile, the F-16 sale to the Philippines underscores deepening US-Philippines defense cooperation, with joint exercises and increased military access under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement. The Philippines has also sought to diversify its defense ties, but remains dependent on US security guarantees. The juxtaposition of these moves highlights America's dual challenge: maintaining a credible deterrent in Europe while pivoting resources to Asia.

The full impact of the US decisions will depend on implementation and allied responses, but the overall trend points to a more distributed and theater-focused US military posture





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