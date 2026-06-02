US Military Fires Missile at Tanker Heading Towards Iran Amid Blockade

The US military has fired a Hellfire missile at a tanker heading towards Iran, as part of a blockade imposed by President Donald Trump. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of shipping in the region and the potential for further escalation in the conflict.

Tankers in the Gulf have been a focal point of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran . The US military fired a Hellfire missile at a tanker heading towards Iran on Tuesday, as part of a blockade imposed by President Donald Trump .

The blockade aims to prevent Iran from receiving fuel supplies, a move seen as a significant escalation in the conflict. The US military has also redirected 122 vessels that were seeking to enter or exit Iranian ports.

Meanwhile, explosions were heard in the area of Iran's Qeshm Island early on Wednesday, according to local sources and residents. The US military's Central Command posted a video showing the missile striking the tanker and said it targeted the Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie's engine room, disabling it. The ship's crew ignored repeated warnings, failing to comply with directions from US forces multiple times over a 24-hour period.

A US aircraft ultimately disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship's engine room, preventing the tanker from reaching Iran. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of shipping in the region and the potential for further escalation in the conflict. The US military's actions have been met with criticism from Iran, which has accused the US of violating international law. The situation remains tense, with both sides dug in and refusing to back down.

The US military's blockade and the Iranian response have raised concerns about the stability of the region and the potential for conflict to spread to other countries. The situation is being closely watched by regional and global powers, who are waiting to see how the conflict will unfold. The US military's actions have also raised questions about the effectiveness of its blockade and the potential for alternative routes for Iran to receive fuel supplies.

The incident has highlighted the complexities of the conflict and the need for a diplomatic solution. The situation remains fluid, with both sides engaging in a game of cat and mouse, each trying to outmaneuver the other. The US military's blockade and the Iranian response have raised concerns about the safety of shipping in the region and the potential for further escalation in the conflict.

The situation is being closely watched by regional and global powers, who are waiting to see how the conflict will unfold. The US military's actions have also raised questions about the effectiveness of its blockade and the potential for alternative routes for Iran to receive fuel supplies. The incident has highlighted the complexities of the conflict and the need for a diplomatic solution.

The situation remains fluid, with both sides engaging in a game of cat and mouse, each trying to outmaneuver the other





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