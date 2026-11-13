US Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Communications Failure, Thousands of Flights Disrupted

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday after a communications failure at air traffic control centers disrupted thousands of flights across the United States. The shutdown lasted more than four hours, with over 4,700 cancellations and 10,000 delays reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday after a communications failure at air traffic control centers caused chaos at airports and triggered the longest nationwide shutdown since the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The Department of Homeland Security said there were no signs the outage was caused by a cyberattack. The grounding lasted more than four hours and affected flights across the United States. More than 4,700 flights were canceled and 10,000 delayed on Friday, while another 700 had already been canceled for Saturday, according to FlightRadar24. The massive disruption left thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country and abroad, including at Cancun International Airport in Mexico.

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Stranded Passengers Face Cancellations

In Cancun, stranded passengers waited after aircraft at Mexican airports with US-bound flights were asked to stay on the ground until US aviation authorities authorized flights to resume. Aviation analysts said it could take days for airlines to restore their schedules after the nationwide grounding. The ripple effects of the shutdown are expected to persist through the weekend and into next week as airlines work to reposition aircraft and crew.

The failure is the latest and most dramatic sign of strain on a US air traffic control system beset by equipment and communications problems, controller shortages and aging infrastructure. The only other nationwide ground stop since the September 11 attacks came in January 2023, when the FAA halted domestic departures for around 90 minutes. That incident was triggered by a corrupted database file in the Notice to Air Missions system.

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The communications failure on Friday was more severe, lasting over four hours and affecting the entire National Airspace System. The FAA has not yet released a detailed explanation of what caused the communications failure or which specific systems were affected. The agency said it is investigating the incident and working to prevent similar disruptions in the future. The Department of Homeland Security said there is no evidence of a cyberattack, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Airlines Issue Travel Waivers

Airlines are advising passengers to check their flight status before heading to airports and to expect continued delays and cancellations. Many carriers have issued travel waivers allowing passengers to rebook without change fees. The disruption has also affected international flights, with US-bound aircraft held on the ground at foreign airports until the ground stop was lifted. The communications failure and resulting shutdown have renewed concerns about the state of US aviation infrastructure.

Lawmakers and industry groups have long warned that the air traffic control system needs significant investment to handle current and future demand. Controller shortages have forced many facilities to operate understaffed, and aging equipment has led to periodic outages. The White House said it is monitoring the situation and has been in contact with the FAA and the Department of Transportation.

Officials said the priority is to ensure the safety of the flying public and to restore normal operations as quickly as possible. The FAA lifted the ground stop Friday afternoon, allowing flights to begin departing again, but residual delays are expected to continue. Aviation experts said the shutdown could cost airlines and the economy hundreds of millions of dollars. The economic impact includes lost revenue from canceled flights, compensation for stranded passengers, and reduced productivity from delayed travelers.

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The full financial toll will not be known for days as airlines tally the costs. The system has faced increasing strain as travel demand has rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels. The ground stop also affected cargo flights, which could cause additional supply chain disruptions. Express delivery services warned of potential delays in package deliveries.

FAA Promises System Review

The FAA said it will conduct a thorough review of the incident and take steps to improve the resilience of the air traffic control system. The agency has faced criticism in recent years for failing to modernize its systems quickly enough. Passengers expressed frustration and confusion as they waited for updates at airports. Many said they received little information from airlines about when their flights would depart.

Some travelers were forced to sleep in terminals or find last-minute accommodations. The scene at Cancun International Airport was mirrored at airports across the United States, where stranded passengers waited in long lines. The ground stop was lifted after FAA officials determined it was safe to resume flights. The agency said it will continue to monitor the system and will take additional action if necessary.

Airlines are working to restore their schedules, but analysts warn that it could take days for operations to return to normal. The incident is the latest in a series of disruptions that have affected US air travel in recent years.