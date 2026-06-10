US launches strikes on Iran after helicopter downing in Strait of Hormuz

The United States conducted military strikes against Iran on Tuesday after President Trump said Tehran shot down a US Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions and complicating ceasefire efforts.

The United States launched military strikes against Iran on Tuesday after President Donald Trump stated that Tehran had shot down a US Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.

The action deepens uncertainty over a potential peace deal and further strains a fragile ceasefire that took effect in early April. Trump told ABC News that the response should be very strong and powerful, describing the strikes as proportional. Iranian state media reported attacks on Qeshm island in the Strait of Hormuz and a projectile hit in the port city of Sirik. Explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas and near Jask county, according to local sources.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that Iran would leave no attack or threat unanswered. He earlier warned that foreign forces in the region risked being involved in accidents or crossfire. The helicopter incident involved two US pilots who were uninjured, according to Trump. A US official said the Apache was brought down by a one-way Iranian attack drone.

However, Iran's state media cited a military source denying any offensive air operations in the Strait of Hormuz in the previous 24 hours, and warned of a decisive response to any renewed hostility. The US strikes, which began at 5 p.m. ET, targeted several Iranian air defense and radar systems around the strait, as reported by Axios citing a US official. The US military described the mission as a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal that the helicopter incident was not a big deal and stressed the pilot was fine. Yet the episode adds strain to efforts to broker a peace deal to end the wider Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for petroleum and other commodities. A US Navy surface drone rescued the two crew members after two hours, and they were reported in stable condition.

In a parallel conflict, Israel struck the historic port city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, killing at least eight people. This was the deadliest strike on the city since fighting erupted in early March when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel. Israel's refusal to end its campaign against Hezbollah has hindered Trump's efforts to extend the ceasefire. Tehran has long said any peace deal depends on an end to fighting in Lebanon.

In northern Israel, Israeli troops operating near the Lebanon border killed one person in an incident where they returned fire. Israel has not halted its Lebanon campaign, which has killed thousands, treating it separately from the US-Iranian ceasefire. Hezbollah has continued its attacks.

Meanwhile, Tehran has blocked most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war carried a fifth of the world's crude oil and LNG. Washington has imposed its own blockade of Iranian ports. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said ship traffic through Hormuz is rising meaningfully but added it will take many months to restore normal energy flows after the war. Trump has said any peace deal must ensure Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon.

Iran demands lifting of sanctions, release of frozen assets, and recognition of its control of the strait. The strikes come amid a complex web of conflicts involving the United States, Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah. The tenuous ceasefire agreed in early April was intended to de-escalate tensions, but has been repeatedly tested by incidents like the helicopter downing. The Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint, with both sides conducting naval patrols and occasional skirmishes.

The international community has urged restraint, but diplomatic efforts have stalled. The US insists on Iran's nuclear disarmament while Tehran demands economic relief and recognition of its regional influence





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