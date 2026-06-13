US Justice Department Approves Paramount Skydance's $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Takeover

The US Justice Department has approved Paramount Skydance's $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery without conditions, clearing a major hurdle for the media merger backed by Trump ally Larry Ellison. Despite federal approval, the deal faces ongoing legal challenges from a coalition of states and opposition from Hollywood creatives.

The US Department of Justice has cleared the $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by Paramount Skydance , marking a significant victory for the media deal financed by Larry Ellison , a close ally of former President Donald Trump .

The Antitrust Division approved the transaction without any conditions after an eight-month review, determining that the merger is not likely to harm competition or consumers and may even boost it. This decision is a major win for Paramount CEO David Ellison, whose father, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, provided the financial backing that secured the deal. The approval follows a heated bidding war with Netflix, which was ultimately outbid. The combined entity will control major assets such as CNN, Warner Bros.

Pictures, and HBO Max. However, legal challenges remain, as a coalition of about ten states led by California is preparing an antitrust lawsuit, and the European Commission is still reviewing the merger. Hollywood has expressed strong opposition, with hundreds of actors and directors signing a letter warning that further consolidation will reduce production and harm the industry. The Justice Department, however, stated that evidence does not support claims of reduced output.

The saga began when Netflix and Paramount battled for Warner Bros. and its valuable content library, with Hollywood initially favoring Netflix before Paramount's increasingly higher bids forced the streamer to withdraw





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Paramount Skydance Warner Bros. Discovery Justice Department Antitrust Larry Ellison David Ellison Donald Trump Netflix Media Merger Hollywood Competition Streaming CNN HBO Max California Lawsuit European Commission

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