A Brooklyn federal jury convicted Huawei of bank fraud, wire fraud, sanctions violations, and conspiring to steal trade secrets, while acquitting the company of racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Huawei plans to appeal the verdict.

A US jury in Brooklyn federal court convicted Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei on Tuesday, November 24, on 10 of the 12 criminal counts it faced, including bank fraud, wire fraud, sanctions violations, and conspiring to steal trade secrets.

The jury acquitted Huawei of conspiring to obstruct justice and racketeering conspiracy, a charge alleging the company had acted as a criminal enterprise. The verdict followed an 11-week trial during which Huawei strenuously denied wrongdoing. The criminal case began in 2018, and the US government placed Huawei on a trade blacklist the following year, restricting its access to US technology amid concerns that Huawei posed national security risks.

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The world's leading telecom equipment manufacturer has been targeted by the Trump administration, which alleges a risk of spying on behalf of the Chinese government. The United States has previously urged countries not to use Huawei infrastructure for the rollout of new 5G mobile networks. Prosecutors called more than 60 witnesses and the defense called 15. The trial included testimony and video evidence of alleged thefts.

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Evidence of Theft and Corporate Espionage

Jurors watched a video that, according to prosecutors, showed a Huawei employee slipping a piece of a T-Mobile testing robot into his backpack. They also heard about a Huawei engineer sneaking into a Fujitsu booth at a trade show to photograph a device.

Prosecutors sought to prove that Huawei stole source code from Cisco Systems for its routers, stole wireless telecommunications company Quintel's antenna technology, and hired a professor to gain access to a circuit board developed by semiconductor company CNEX. The 2018 indictment alleged that Huawei misled HSBC, Standard Chartered, and BNP Paribas about its business dealings in Iran. Prosecutors added new charges in 2020, including allegations that Huawei conspired to steal trade secrets from US technology companies over two decades.

The equipment manufacturer was accused of attempting to recruit employees of US telecoms firms, obtaining technological information from them. That data allegedly enabled Huawei to develop products similar to those of its competitors, which it then sold at lower prices. Huawei even launched an internal program offering bonuses to employees who obtained industrial secrets from competitors, prosecutors claimed.

Prosecutors Highlight Iran Business Deceit

During closing arguments last week, prosecutor Meredith Arfa told jurors: After the media started questioning Huawei's operations in Iran, so did Huawei's banks. Prosecutors gave jurors a statement attached to Meng Wanzhou's deferred prosecution agreement in which she acknowledged that the company illegally conducted business in Iran. Brian Heberlig, a lawyer for Huawei, said the company was disappointed by the convictions but said the acquittal on the racketeering conspiracy charge vindicated its good-faith compliance culture.

We fully expect to appeal, Heberlig told reporters. He accused prosecutors during his closing argument of having cherry-picked a handful of disparate incidents to support their claim of a 20-year conspiracy. Heberlig said Huawei succeeded through hard work, innovation, and investment in research and development. Asked how much the company may have to pay in penalties, Heberlig said it was premature to comment, but said the acquittal on the racketeering conspiracy charge could make a significant difference.

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US Attorney Joseph Nocella said in a statement: Few crimes are as serious as Huawei's decades-long pattern of endangering US national security, violating the sanctity of US commerce, and impeding the enforcement of US laws. China's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately clear what penalties Huawei will face when US District Judge Ann Donnelly sentences it on September 14, 2027.

Defense Challenges Prosecution Claims

The defense argued that HSBC and the other banks knew about Huawei's business in Iran and were competing for Huawei's business. In December 2018, Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer and daughter of the company's founder, was detained in Canada on a US warrant, prompting a diplomatic crisis involving the United States, China, and Canada.

Meng had been secretly indicted on US charges of misleading an HSBC banker about Huawei's business in Iran, so the company could move dollars in and out of Iran in violation of American sanctions. Meng fought extradition to the US for nearly three years before entering a deferred prosecution agreement and flying home to China to a hero's welcome. The charges against her were dropped.

Meng did not testify at trial, though an HSBC banker she met with in 2013 did testify. Experts have said the case did not undermine Huawei's business, as the company diversified and emerged as a key player in China's push for artificial intelligence. The company has more than 200,000 employees and operates in approximately 170 countries. Reuters stories in 2012 and 2013 helped expose Huawei's activities in Iran and were discussed during the trial.