US, Japan, South Korea Reiterate Commitment to North Korea's Denuclearization

The United States, Japan, and South Korea issued a joint statement at the Munich Security Conference, reaffirming their dedication to the complete denuclearization of North Korea. The statement expressed concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, cyber activities, and military cooperation with Russia.

MUNICH, Germany — The United States, Japan , and South Korea reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea in a joint statement released on Saturday. This pledge came following the inaugural meetings of newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with South Korea n Foreign Minister Choe Tae-yul and Japan 's top diplomat Takeshi Iwaya at the Munich Security Conference.

\The statement emphasized the three allies' resolute stance, stating, 'The Secretary and Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their resolute commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs).' It further expressed serious concerns regarding North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, malevolent cyber activities, including cryptocurrency thefts, and escalating military cooperation with Russia, stressing the need for collective action to address these threats. \Sending a clear warning, the three nations vowed not to tolerate any provocations or threats directed towards their homelands. They reaffirmed their dedication to maintaining and strengthening international sanctions against Pyongyang. Additionally, they pledged their commitment to resolving pressing issues, including the repatriation of abductees, detainees, and unrepatriated prisoners of war, as well as the reunification of separated families. North Korea, facing diplomatic and economic isolation and subjected to numerous sanctions, has persistently pursued its nuclear weapons program, posing a significant challenge to the United States for years. President Donald Trump, who engaged in unprecedented meetings with Kim Jong Un during his first term, has indicated his intention to re-engage with the North Korean leader, characterizing Kim as a 'smart guy.' \Despite Trump's diplomatic efforts, North Korea announced in January that its nuclear program would continue indefinitely. Pyongyang has also condemned the United States for labeling it a 'rogue state' and has vehemently criticized a recent visit by a US nuclear submarine to a South Korean naval base, deeming it a 'hostile military act.' A summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi in 2019 collapsed due to disagreements over sanctions relief and North Korea's willingness to relinquish its nuclear capabilities





