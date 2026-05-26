US-Iran War Escalates, Oil Prices Surge, and Slogans of Death to America and Israel Spread

The US and Iran have been engaged in a war since February 28, 2022, with the US and Israel launching strikes on Iran. The war has caused an unprecedented oil supply shock, pushing up the costs of fuel, fertilizer, and food. The Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about a fifth of global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas, has been a fraction of its usual level since the war began. The US has carried out fresh strikes to protect its troops from threats posed by Iranian forces. Iran has launched drones and missiles at Gulf states that host US bases. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has warned that the slogans 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel' will be the slogans of the Islamic nation and the oppressed people of the world, especially the youth. The US President Donald Trump has previously cited these slogans while justifying military action against Iran. The war has led to a partial restoration of connectivity in Iran after a near 90-day blackout. The US aims to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon with its highly enriched uranium. Iran denies any such plans. The US has also called on more Arab and Muslim states to sign up to the Abraham Accords, brokered during his first term in office and aimed at normalizing ties between those states and Israel. Saudi Arabia's longstanding position has been that it would not sign the accords unless there is an agreement on a roadmap to Palestinian statehood.

The US and Iran have been engaged in a war since February 28, 2022, with the US and Israel launching strikes on Iran. The war has caused an unprecedented oil supply shock, pushing up the costs of fuel, fertilizer, and food.

The Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about a fifth of global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas, has been a fraction of its usual level since the war began. The US has carried out fresh strikes to protect its troops from threats posed by Iranian forces. Iran has launched drones and missiles at Gulf states that host US bases.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has warned that the slogans 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel' will be the slogans of the Islamic nation and the oppressed people of the world, especially the youth. The US President Donald Trump has previously cited these slogans while justifying military action against Iran. The war has led to a partial restoration of connectivity in Iran after a near 90-day blackout.

The US aims to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon with its highly enriched uranium. Iran denies any such plans. The US has also called on more Arab and Muslim states to sign up to the Abraham Accords, brokered during his first term in office and aimed at normalizing ties between those states and Israel. Saudi Arabia's longstanding position has been that it would not sign the accords unless there is an agreement on a roadmap to Palestinian statehood





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US-Iran War Oil Prices Surge Slogans Of Death To America And Israel Spread Abraham Accords Roadmap To Palestinian Statehood

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