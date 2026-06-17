US‑Iran provisional pact extends cease‑fire and lifts port blockade amid Middle East war

The United States and Iran have signed a provisional memorandum that prolongs the April cease‑fire by sixty days, removes the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and permits Tehran to resume oil shipments. The deal also pledges to keep Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, opens the way for economic benefits and a massive reconstruction fund, and raises political tension with Israel and within the US Republican Party.

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France/DUBAI - On Tuesday the United States and Iran released details of a provisional accord that is intended to bring an end to the fighting that has engulfed the Middle East since early February.

The memorandum, signed this week but not yet published, builds on the fragile cease‑fire announced in April by extending it for another sixty days so that the parties can work toward a lasting truce. Under the terms of the deal Washington will lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, while Tehran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers and other commercial shipping that it has effectively sealed off following the strikes launched by the United States and Israel on 28 February.

President Donald Trump said the agreement explicitly bars Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and that a full copy of the text will be released in a formal setting in the coming days. Iran has repeatedly insisted that its nuclear programme is peaceful and that it has no intention of building a bomb.

The new understanding also allows Iran to recommence the export of oil and fuel immediately, and it provides for banking, transportation and insurance services to facilitate those sales. US officials say the removal of sanctions and the unfreezing of foreign assets could generate substantial economic benefits for Tehran and could be linked to a proposed three‑hundred‑billion‑dollar reconstruction fund financed by Gulf states that host US bases and were hit by Iranian attacks during the conflict, provided Iran complies with the remaining conditions.

The accord arrives at a politically volatile moment for the Republican president, who faces criticism from within his own party ahead of the November mid‑term elections. While the United States and Iran claim the deal advances regional stability, Israel has distanced itself from both the April cease‑fire and the new US‑Iran understanding.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Israel is not bound by the agreement and will not withdraw from southern Lebanon, a stance contradicted by Vice President JD Vance who said the text includes provisions for Israel and Lebanon. Hezbollah warned that Iran would not accept a permanent peace unless the Israeli occupation in the south is ended, and Iran's Khatam al‑Anbiya Central Headquarters warned Jerusalem of a hard response if attacks on southern Lebanon continue.

The war has already claimed more than seven thousand lives, the majority in Iran and Lebanon, and has drawn in a range of regional militias allied with Tehran. In the next sixty days negotiators will return to the most difficult questions, notably the future of Iran's nuclear programme. Talks on that issue were interrupted in February when the United States launched the war.

The current agreement does not address two of the original justifications cited by Trump and Netanyahu for the conflict - the dismantling of Iran's support for regional armed groups and the curbing of its ballistic‑missile programme. Trump has publicly criticised Israel's conduct in the war, saying he is not happy with how the Israeli government has handled the campaign, and he has portrayed the deal as a wall against a nuclear weapon for Tehran.

The president also suggested that the agreement could be sent to Congress for review after some Republican lawmakers complained they were excluded from the process. Oil markets reacted quickly, with benchmark prices falling more than two percent to three‑month lows after the news broke, following an earlier slump of nearly five percent on Tuesday. Industry analysts caution that it will take months for oil and gas output in the region to recover fully





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