US‑Iran nuclear talks stall as Iran links talks to Israeli action in Lebanon

Negotiations in Switzerland were postponed after Iran demanded an end to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, prompting Vice President Vance to delay his trip and leaving the diplomatic process in limbo.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - The United States' effort to launch high‑stakes negotiations with Iran encountered a sudden roadblock on Friday, only days after an interim accord was signed that opened a two‑month window for talks on Tehran's nuclear programme and a return to pre‑war levels of oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian representatives who were scheduled to travel to a mountain‑side resort near Lucerne cancelled their trip, demanding that Israel halt its strikes on Hezbollah militants in Lebanon before any dialogue could proceed. The demand was conveyed by three regional officials and a source familiar with the mediation, who asked to remain anonymous.

The situation remained fluid as Israel and Hezbollah announced a renewed cease‑fire on Friday, a development that U.S. officials hope could clear the path for the stalled diplomatic effort. In Washington, President Donald Trump used his social‑media platform to criticize Iran amid the escalating violence in Lebanon and the postponed nuclear talks. He wrote that the United States was not desperate, that Iran was finished, and that the 60‑day timetable would be enforced without any financial concessions.

Vice President JD Vance had been prepared to fly overnight to the Swiss venue and begin the technical phase of the negotiations. His staff, a small press contingent, and dozens of White House officials were gathered at Joint Base Andrews awaiting the departure. The White House later announced that Vance had decided to postpone his travel, citing the unpredictable logistics of the talks and making no reference to the fighting in Lebanon.

According to insiders, Iranian officials told the United States that they could not begin the talks with Vance while Israeli attacks continued in Lebanon. While the American and Iranian delegations remained absent, a Qatari mediator arrived at the resort. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister, met with Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis to keep the diplomatic channel open.

Fighting in southern Lebanon intensified, with at least eighteen people killed by Israeli airstrikes and four Israeli soldiers falling in combat, officials reported. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would maintain a security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as its security needs demanded.

Although Israel and Hezbollah are not parties to the U.S.‑Iran agreement, Iran insists that Israel withdraw from the occupied swath of southern Lebanon, a demand not explicitly reflected in the interim deal, which merely affirms Lebanon's territorial integrity. Hours before the postponement, Vance told reporters that the technical negotiations were still slated for the weekend but could change.

Shortly thereafter, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued a brief statement endorsing direct talks with the United States, signalling that Tehran could move forward with a first round of negotiations despite internal opposition from hard‑liners who recall the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear pact under former President Barack Obama. The agreement that was supposed to be formally signed by Vance in Switzerland was instead signed by President Trump on Wednesday at a gala dinner in the Palace of Versailles attended by French president Emmanuel Macron, turning a diplomatic milestone into a high‑profile European ceremony while the core technical talks remain on hold





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