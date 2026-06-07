US-Iran Negotiations Stall Amid Asset Dispute and Regional Escalations

The United States and Iran remain at an impasse over a proposed interim ceasefire deal, with Washington exploring the use of Iranian assets to repair damage to Gulf allies and Tehran demanding the release of billions in frozen funds. Parallel conflicts in Lebanon and ongoing strikes in the Strait of Hormuz underscore the fragility of the situation.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has directed a team to evaluate the costs of damage already inflicted on Gulf allies by Iran, with consideration given to using Iranian assets to cover those repairs, according to a source.

This disclosure follows a statement by Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, who told CNN that a peace deal depends on the release of $24 billion in Iranian assets frozen by the United States. The Treasury Department has not yet specified which assets are under examination, and the language surrounding the new measures suggests the scope may extend beyond merely frozen assets.

Peace negotiations appear to have stalled, though Pakistan's interior minister traveled to Tehran on Saturday carrying a special letter from his country's army chief and prime minister addressed to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, as reported by Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency. The potential redirection of Iranian assets could further strain the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran, which was tested again over the weekend with exchanges of strikes: US forces shot down Iranian drones over the Strait of Hormuz, and Kuwait reported engaging seven ballistic missiles that passed over residential areas, causing material damage but no casualties.

The US and Iran have been engaged in indirect talks aimed at an interim deal to halt the three-month-old war, leaving broader issues such as Iran's nuclear program for later negotiations. Tehran is demanding access to billions of dollars in oil revenue, sanctions waivers for crude exports, the lifting of a US blockade on its ports, and influence over the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked-a waterway through which about one-fifth of global oil traffic passed before the war.

Iranian state media confirmed that Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran for discussions with Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump faces growing domestic pressure over rising gasoline prices to end the unpopular conflict. In an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, Trump said most of Iran's drone and missile manufacturing facilities had been destroyed, but that Iran still retains access to roughly 21-22% of its missile arsenal-a significant, though reduced, capacity.

Since the US and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28, Tehran has attacked Gulf states hosting US bases and largely halted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. In a related conflict in Lebanon, two Lebanese army officers and a soldier were killed in an Israeli strike on a military vehicle in the south, according to the Lebanese army; the Israeli military said it is investigating.

Iran has made a ceasefire in Lebanon between Israel and Iran-aligned Hezbollah a condition for any peace agreement with Washington. Lebanon's army chief, General Rudolf Haykal, traveled to Pakistan at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, a notable development given US and Lebanese insistence that Lebanon ceasefire talks remain separate from the US-Iran negotiations mediated by Pakistan.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem recently rejected a US-brokered pact between Israel and the Lebanese government, citing the absence of an Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah's exclusion from the talks. Israel has maintained that its forces will not withdraw or halt operations in Lebanon, even as friction with the US increases





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