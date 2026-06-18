US-Iran Deal: Trump Threatens Attacks, Negotiators Work on Permanent Truce

US President Donald Trump threatened to resume attacks and kill Iranian officials if they failed to honor their commitments, while negotiators worked on a permanent truce over the coming 60 days. The deal includes an immediate end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, the full resumption of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of a US blockade of Iranian ports, the waiving of US sanctions on Iran, the unfreezing of its assets, and a plan worth $300 billion for the economic rehabilitation of the Islamic Republic.

This is AI-generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. IRAN. A man holds an Iranian flag on a street, after US and Iranian officials said they had reached a deal to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2026.

US President Donald Trump threatened to resume attacks and kill Iranian officials if they failed to honor their commitments. Trump also withdrew at least one of his stated rationales for attacking Iran, saying it would be 'unfair' for Tehran not to have ballistic missiles.

The memorandum includes an immediate end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, the full resumption of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of a US blockade of Iranian ports, the waiving of US sanctions on Iran, the unfreezing of its assets, and a plan worth $300 billion for the economic rehabilitation of the Islamic Republic. Despite his typically combative rhetoric, Trump appears to have achieved little of what he said he wanted at the outset of the war, while Iran appears much closer to sanctions relief worth billions of dollars than before it was attacked.

Iran’s theocratic government remains in place, its stockpile of highly enriched uranium has not been surrendered, its ballistic missile capabilities have not been destroyed, and it has not ended its support for anti-Israel militias like Hezbollah in Lebanon. G7 leaders hailed the agreement at their summit, but Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei cast doubt on a signing ceremony in Switzerland.

European leaders share the US concerns about Iran’s nuclear program and other issues, but never endorsed his decision to go to war without United Nations authorization, and worry Iran has gained leverage by withstanding the superpower onslaught and asserting control over the strait. They demanded an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, where the memorandum calls for a halt to hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group that have displaced more than a million people





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US-Iran Deal Trump Threatens Attacks Negotiators Work On Permanent Truce Strait Of Hormuz Lebanon Iranian Flag Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian US President Donald Trump G7 Leaders European Leaders Iran’S Nuclear Program Iran’S Ballistic Missile Capabilities Iran’S Support For Anti-Israel Militias Iran’S Theocratic Government Iran’S Stockpile Of Highly Enriched Uranium Iran’S Economic Rehabilitation Plan Iran’S Unfreezing Of Assets Iran’S Waiving Of US Sanctions Iran’S Lifting Of US Blockade Of Iranian Ports Iran’S Full Resumption Of Maritime Traffic In Iran’S Immediate End To The War On All Fronts Iran’S Halt To Hostilities Between Israel And Iran’S Unfreezing Of Its Assets Iran’S Waiving Of US Sanctions Iran’S Lifting Of US Blockade Of Iranian Ports Iran’S Full Resumption Of Maritime Traffic In Iran’S Immediate End To The War On All Fronts Iran’S Halt To Hostilities Between Israel And Iran’S Unfreezing Of Its Assets Iran’S Waiving Of US Sanctions Iran’S Lifting Of US Blockade Of Iranian Ports Iran’S Full Resumption Of Maritime Traffic In Iran’S Immediate End To The War On All Fronts Iran’S Halt To Hostilities Between Israel And

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