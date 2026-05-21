US-Iran conflict on uranium and Baghdad Wire - Global tensions rise as fuel prices climb and Trump's patience wears thin

The news text highlights the current state of tension between the US and Iran, particularly over Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium and their charges for using the Strait of Hormuz. The story covers the efforts made by Pakistan to facilitate dialogue, the impact of the conflict on fuel prices, and the president's war aims as well as his threats of retaliation.

President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. would eventually get Iran's stockpiled highly enriched uranium , even though Tehran claims it intends only for peaceful purposes.

Trump also criticized Iran for intending to charge fees for using the Strait of Hormuz. Despite fresh negotiations led by Pakistan, little progress has been made in talks to end the conflict between the U.S. and Iran. The war is causing havoc on the global economy, with fuel prices climbing as a result of soaring oil prices.

Trump threatened strikes on Iran if he doesn't receive satisfactory answers from Iran's leadership, while Iran reiterated its claim to sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and cited international law to justify its measures





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US-Iran Conflict Highly Enriched Uranium Strait Of Hormuz Fuel Prices War Aims Pakistan-Led Efforts Iran-US Tensions Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices President Trump Nuclear Programme Missile Capabilities Tehran World Economy

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