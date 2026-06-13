US, Iran Close to Initial Deal to End Middle East War, Trump and Pakistani PM Announce

US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Saturday that an initial deal to end the Middle East war would be signed on Sunday. However, Iran denied that the signing would happen so soon. The war, which began on February 28 with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has sent global energy prices soaring and claimed thousands of lives, mostly in Iran and Lebanon. The proposed memorandum of understanding calls for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US naval blockade, with negotiations over Iran's nuclear program to follow.

US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Saturday that an initial deal to end the Middle East war would be signed on Sunday.

However, Iran denied that the signing would happen so soon. Sharif stated that the US and Iran had agreed on a framework for peace and that Islamabad was preparing for an electronic signing ceremony on Sunday, followed by technical-level talks next week. Trump confirmed the deal's signing on Sunday and assured that the Strait of Hormuz would be immediately open to all after the signing.

Iran's deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, later said that while the possibility of signing the deal in the coming days could not be ruled out, caution was needed due to the other side's hesitation. This is not the first time the two sides have appeared close to an initial agreement. The war, which began on February 28 with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has sent global energy prices soaring and claimed thousands of lives, mostly in Iran and Lebanon.

On Friday, Araqchi stated that while changes in the deal were still possible, Iran had emerged stronger from the conflict. Hours later, US forces shot down multiple Iranian one-way attack drones heading toward the Strait of Hormuz. The proposed memorandum of understanding calls for reopening the strait and lifting the US naval blockade, with negotiations over Iran's nuclear program to follow. Trump discussed the efforts to end the Iran conflict in a call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Draft terms indicate the US would release Iranian assets and waive sanctions on its oil exports in return for Iran opening the strait. Iran's nuclear program would be addressed during a 60-day period of talks, with possible war reparations and dropping US demands for missile limits also on the table.

However, the US and Iran have differing views on the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program





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