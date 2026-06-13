US, Iran Close to Agreement Ending War, with US Expected to Sign Initial Deal Soon

The United States and Iran signaled on Friday, June 12, that an agreement to end their war was close, with a senior US administration official saying both sides had agreed on a text and that Washington expects to sign an initial deal in the coming days. The proposed memorandum of understanding calls for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

This is AI-generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. The United States and Iran signaled on Friday, June 12, that an agreement to end their war was close, with a senior US administration official saying both sides had agreed on a text and that Washington expects to sign an initial deal in the coming days.

Hours after those remarks, US forces shot down multiple Iranian one-way attack drones heading toward the Strait of Hormuz. The proposed memorandum of understanding calls for reopening the strait and lifting the US naval blockade on Iranian ports. Negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, US President Trump's core objectives, put negotiations 'in a very, very good place.

' Draft terms of the deal indicate the US would begin releasing billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and waiving sanctions on its oil exports, in return for Iran opening the strait. Iran's nuclear program would be addressed during a 60-day period of talks. The US official said the agreement would ultimately lead to the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to be destroyed and removed.

The terms also include an inspection regime to ensure compliance over the long term. But Iran, which sources said has not accepted the dismantling of its nuclear program, wanted to retain the uranium in diluted form. The proposals include discussion of possible war reparations for Tehran and dropping longstanding US demands for limits on Iran's missile program. Israel has not been part of the negotiations and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would not be party to the agreement.

Global stock markets rose and oil prices fell on the news. Progress towards an agreement has emerged at the end of a week that brought a sharp escalation in hostilities in the Gulf, including Israeli-Iranian exchanges of fire and US strikes on Iranian targets, followed by retaliation against US bases. A senior Israeli official said Israel expects to retain its freedom to act against threats





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