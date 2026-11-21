Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth directs new limits on military cooperation with Canada, prioritizing US objectives while preserving NORAD and NATO ties.

United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has implemented stringent new limitations on military collaboration with Canada, signaling a significant pivot in bilateral defense strategies. The Pentagon announced on Saturday that it is actively refocusing the relationship to center exclusively on American defense priorities. This directive marks a notable departure from previous standards of open military engagement between the two longstanding allies.

Hegseth's Directive and Pentagon Strategy

The Defense Secretary issued this strategic directive through a classified memorandum that was circulated among military officials last week. According to reporting by The Washington Post, which cited officials familiar with the decision, the exact boundaries of these restrictions remain undefined in the public domain. The newspaper noted that it has not accessed the classified memo to verify the specific operational details contained within.

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Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell addressed these reports when contacted by AFP, stating that the Department of War is taking decisive steps. He emphasized that all engagements with Canada must now advance tangible United States defense objectives. Parnell clarified that the ultimate goal is to support a reinvigorated defense relationship that is strictly aligned with Washington's interests.

NORAD and NATO Cooperation Remain Intact

Despite the broader restrictions, officials confirmed that critical joint commands will operate without interruption. Parnell explicitly stated that the new guidance does not impact defense intelligence cooperation between the two nations. Furthermore, the binational North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as NORAD, will continue its vital mission of monitoring and defending North American airspace.

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Additionally, cooperation through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will proceed as usual. The Pentagon indicated that Washington is prioritizing opportunities for bilateral cooperation to strengthen the defense of the Americas. This approach is designed to support Canada's ability to meet its existing NATO obligations while ensuring American strategic interests are paramount.

Trump Administration's Broader Diplomatic Pressure

This military restructuring occurs against a backdrop of heightened diplomatic tensions between the United States and Canada under President Donald Trump. The Trump administration has devoted considerable military and diplomatic resources over the past year to combating drug trafficking in Latin America. Simultaneously, Washington has consistently criticized NATO allies for not spending adequately on national defense.

President Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada should become the fifty-first United States state, a proposal that has drawn sharp rebukes from Ottawa. The administration has also imposed significant tariffs on Canadian goods, further straining economic and political ties. These actions reflect a broader strategy to leverage American economic and military power to reshape alliances in the Western Hemisphere.

Ottawa's Response and Future Implications

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has firmly rejected any suggestion of annexation or loss of sovereignty. In response to the Washington Post report, Canada's Ministry of National Defence issued a statement indicating that it would not speculate on media reports of this nature. The ministry declined to provide specific details regarding the classified memo or the operational impact on Canadian forces.

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A spokesman for the ministry, Tony Wright, shared a statement affirming that Canada and the United States possess a long history of defense cooperation. He emphasized that this work is built on a shared commitment to continental defense and protecting collective security around the globe. The statement concluded that this collaborative work continues despite the current political friction and newly imposed restrictions.