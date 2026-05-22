US House Republicans Cancel Iran War Vote; Senate Passes Similar Resolution

Republican leaders in the US House of Representatives cancelled a planned vote on a resolution seeking to end the Iran war unless President Donald Trump secures congressional authorization, two days after a similar measure advanced in the Senate. Democrats and a handful of Republicans have urged Trump to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force, arguing that the US Constitution grants Congress - not the President - the power to declare war.

TRUMP AND IRAN - Republicans in the US House of Representatives canceled a planned vote on a resolution seeking to end the Iran war unless President Donald Trump secures congressional authorization .

The vote had been scheduled for Thursday afternoon before lawmakers left Washington for the Memorial Day recess and appeared likely to pass amid expected defections by several Republicans. Democrats and a handful of Republicans have urged Trump to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force, arguing that the US Constitution grants Congress - not the president - the power to declare war. Democrats and Republicans have different views on the legality of Trump's actions.

Most Republicans and the White House maintain that Trump's actions are legal and fall within his authority as commander in chief to protect the United States through limited military operations aimed at stopping imminent threats. On the other hand, Democrats have raised concerns that Trump may have drawn the country into a prolonged conflict without laying out a clear strategy. The Senate also advanced a separate but similar war powers resolution in a rare rebuke of Trump on Tuesday.

The procedural vote passed 50-47, with four Republicans joining nearly all Democrats in support. Three Republicans missed the vote. Trump and Iran: A 3D printed miniature of US President Donald Trump and the Iranian flag are seen in this illustration taken January 9, 2026. The US and Israel began strikes on Iran on February 28





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