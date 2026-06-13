US Government Orders Anthropic to Cut Access to Advanced AI Models Over National Security Concerns

Anthropic disables Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all users after an export control directive targeting foreign nationals, citing a potential jailbreak risk. The company disagrees, warning the move could halt industry-wide deployments.

Anthropic , the artificial intelligence company behind the Claude family of models, announced on Friday that it will abruptly disable access to its most advanced AI systems, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, for all users following a directive from the U.S. government.

The order, issued under export control regulations, requires Anthropic to suspend access to these models for foreign nationals due to unspecified national security concerns. The company stated that it was given only verbal evidence of a potential narrow, non-universal jailbreak-a method to bypass safeguards-that the government believes could be used to identify software vulnerabilities. Anthropic expressed disagreement with the finding, arguing that a narrow potential jailbreak should not warrant recalling a commercial model deployed to hundreds of millions of people.

The directive marks a significant escalation in U.S. efforts to control foreign access to advanced AI capabilities, shifting focus from restricting hardware and tools to directly limiting access to AI models themselves. Anthropic noted that if the government's standard were applied across the industry, it would essentially halt all new model deployments for all frontier AI providers, potentially stifling innovation and competition. The friction between Anthropic and the U.S. government has been building over the past year.

The company had previously refused to allow the U.S. military to use its AI for domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons systems, leading to a supply chain blacklist set to take effect later in the year. Despite signs of easing tensions across parts of the government, this latest action demonstrates a prioritization of national security over commercial interests.

The Pentagon's chief information officer, Kirsten Davies, publicly supported the directive, stating that some things are more important than revenue cycles and pre-IPO valuations, emphasizing an America First approach. Anthropic, which confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO last month, faces additional challenges as it enters public markets. Earlier this week, the company launched Fable 5, a Mythos-class model with enhanced capabilities but also stricter guardrails to prevent misuse in high-risk areas like cybersecurity.

Experts warn that Mythos models in the wrong hands could dramatically accelerate sophisticated cyberattacks, especially in critical sectors like banking that rely on complex and often outdated technology systems. The government order has immediate and far-reaching consequences. Anthropic requested that Amazon Web Services revoke access to the models for all users in all regions, affecting not only foreign nationals but also U.S.-based customers.

The company believes there may be a misunderstanding and is working to restore access as soon as possible. However, the directive raises questions about the impact on Anthropic's workforce, as several key personnel, including co-founder Chris Olah, researcher Andrej Karpathy, and philosopher Amanda Askell, were born outside the United States. The company declined to comment on whether these individuals would lose access to the AI models.

Meanwhile, former White House official Dean Ball noted that the order suggests all non-Americans, including those residing in the U.S., would be restricted from using Anthropic's latest models. This development highlights the growing tension between AI developers and regulators over how to assess and mitigate risks from jailbreaks and other security vulnerabilities. Anthropic has called for greater U.S. oversight of AI but criticized the current action as not following principles of fair and fact-based regulation.

The broader industry now watches closely, as this could set a precedent for how the government regulates advanced AI models in the future





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