New compensation data reveals US companies save 60% hiring senior Latin American engineers. Nexton details salary benchmarks and hiring strategies for 2026.

US technology firms are securing senior engineering talent in Latin America with a median cost reduction of approximately 60 percent compared to domestic rates. This significant financial advantage is documented in newly released compensation data from Nexton, a recruitment firm that has facilitated over 1,500 placements since 2018. The report highlights that while US companies benefit from lower base costs, salaries for these roles continue to rise, indicating a competitive and active labor market.

Nexton Compensation Data Reveal Salary Trends

Nexton published its latest Latin American engineering compensation report based on actual placement records rather than subjective surveys. The dataset includes engineers with at least six years of professional experience, high proficiency in the English language, and prior work within US-based Agile development teams. These professionals are compensated in US dollars and are distributed across key markets including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.

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The financial figures illustrate a clear upward trajectory in pay scales. For Back End Developers, the median annual salary increased from approximately $79,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $84,000 in the first quarter of 2026. At the higher end of the spectrum, the 90th percentile for this role jumped from roughly $100,000 to over $110,000 during the same period. This trend of rising wages is consistent across every specific engineering role tracked in the report.

Staff Augmentation Versus Direct Hiring Models

Lucas Arana, Chief Operating Officer of Nexton, emphasizes that the primary question for engineering leaders should not be whether to hire in Latin America, but rather what specific role requirements demand. The decision between staff augmentation and direct hiring depends entirely on the time horizon of the project and the long-term needs of the organization.

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Staff augmentation is recommended for organizations that require immediate senior capacity to complete a project or cover a specific quarter. This model allows vetted engineers to join a company's existing team quickly to add immediate value without the overhead of long-term employment commitments. It serves as a flexible solution for fluctuating workload demands.

Conversely, direct hiring is the appropriate strategy for companies seeking a long-term owner for critical systems. This approach brings the engineer onto the company's permanent team, ensuring sustained development and ownership of the work over several years. Both models utilize the same underlying talent pool, making the compensation benchmarks equally relevant for budgeting purposes in either scenario.

Vetting Processes and Platform Efficiency

Nexton ensures the quality of its talent through a rigorous engineer-to-engineer technical vetting process. In this system, senior engineers evaluate other senior engineers before a profile is ever presented to a US-based client. This peer-review method aims to verify technical competence and cultural fit more accurately than traditional HR screening.

The company's matching platform, named MatchIQ, integrates this human technical review with independent verification protocols. This combination allows Nexton to deliver matched candidates to US companies within 72 hours of receiving a project brief. The speed and quality of this matching process are designed to reduce the time-to-hire for critical technical roles.

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Market Impact and Future Outlook

Since its inception in 2017, Nexton has matched more than 1,500 Latin American engineers with over 350 US companies. The firm currently holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating on the Clutch platform, reflecting client satisfaction with its recruitment services. The company continues to build nearshore engineering teams that bridge the gap between US corporate needs and Latin American technical expertise.

As salaries in the Latin American tech sector continue to rise, US companies must adjust their budgeting strategies to remain competitive for top talent. The data provides a factual basis for engineering leaders to make informed decisions about their offshore workforce. By relying on real compensation data rather than estimates, organizations can better allocate resources for both short-term projects and long-term strategic hires.