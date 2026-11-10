US files extradition petition for Quiboloy, two others in Makati court

The United States has filed an extradition petition against Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy and two co-respondents before a Makati Regional Trial Court, the Department of Justice said. The petition seeks their prosecution for human trafficking, sex trafficking, conspiracy and bulk cash smuggling.

The United States Government has filed its extradition petition against Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy and two co-respondents before the Makati Regional Trial Court, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

The petition was filed on November 9, 2026 and was raffled to Makati RTC Branch 145, presided over by Judge Karen Matti Sy. Aside from Quiboloy, the extradition request also covers Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag. The DOJ said the US government seeks their extradition to pursue prosecution for international human trafficking, sex trafficking, conspiracy and bulk cash smuggling.

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US Seeks Extradition of Quiboloy

The US government earlier requested the Philippines to extradite Quiboloy over sex trafficking and racketeering charges he faces in the United States. Following the filing of the petition, the Justice Department noted that the arrest warrants issued by the US court against the respondents remain valid and executable. In early October, the DOJ confirmed that the preparation of its extradition petition was in its final stages. The petition is now formally before the Makati court.

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Quiboloy, pastor and founder of the Philippine-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ, is currently detained at the Pasig City Jail. He was arrested in September 2024 on charges of violating Republic Act 7610, the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act. He also faces a non-bailable qualified human trafficking charge under Section 4(a) of Republic Act 9208, as amended, before a Pasig court.

The extradition case adds to the legal proceedings Quiboloy is facing in the Philippines while the United States moves to bring him before its own courts. The DOJ said the US arrest warrants against Quiboloy, Dandan and Panilag remain valid and enforceable even as the extradition petition is now pending before the Makati RTC. The petition was raffled to Branch 145, with Judge Karen Matti Sy presiding, according to the Justice Department.

Legal Proceedings Against Kingdom Leader

The case is the latest development in the long-running legal battle involving the KOJC founder, who has been the subject of both Philippine and US investigations.