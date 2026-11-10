US Files Extradition Petition Against Apollo Quiboloy in the Philippines

The US has moved to extradite Apollo Quiboloy over alleged sex and labor trafficking, with a petition filed before a Makati court. The Philippine court must still decide whether extradition requirements are met.

The United States government has formally moved to bring Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy before American courts. The Department of Justice (DOJ) in the Philippines confirmed that an extradition petition against the fugitive preacher and two co-respondents was filed before the Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC).

The DOJ said the U.S. government's extradition request against Apollo Quiboloy, Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag was filed on November 9, 2026. The petition was raffled to Branch 145 of the Makati RTC, presided over by Judge Karen Matti Sy.

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Extradition Petition Details and Legal Process

The DOJ said arrest warrants issued by a U.S. court against the three respondents remain valid and enforceable. The filing moves the U.S. government's effort to prosecute Quiboloy and his co-respondents into a formal extradition proceeding in the Philippines.

Under the new Rules on Extradition Proceedings, the extradition court is to issue a warrant of arrest against the persons sought for extradition. The clerk of court is to issue the corresponding summons to them.

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Filing an extradition petition does not automatically mean Apollo Quiboloy will be sent to the United States. The Makati RTC must still determine whether the legal requirements for extradition have been met before any surrender can take place.

Allegations in the U.S. Human Trafficking Indictment

Apollo Quiboloy was indicted by a U.S. federal grand jury in November 2021 over an alleged sex-trafficking operation that prosecutors said ran from 2002 to 2018. The petition seeks extradition to face prosecution for alleged international human trafficking, sex trafficking, conspiracy and bulk cash smuggling.

According to the U.S. indictment, female church members, some as young as 12, were allegedly recruited to serve as Quiboloy's personal assistants, known as pastorals. They were allegedly required to perform household duties and provide sexual services during what the victims described as 'night duty'.

Prosecutors also accused Quiboloy and his associates of running a labor-trafficking scheme. In that scheme, church members were allegedly brought to the United States using fraudulent visas and forced to solicit donations.

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The donations were supposedly intended for charitable work but were allegedly diverted to finance KOJC operations and the lavish lifestyles of its leaders. The U.S. indictment also included allegations of conspiracy, visa fraud and bulk cash smuggling.

Philippine Cases and Timing of Possible Surrender

Quiboloy's ongoing Philippine cases raise questions about the timing of any possible surrender to the United States. Under the applicable extradition rules, temporary surrender may be considered even while local criminal proceedings remain pending.

Quiboloy was placed on the FBI's wanted list, with a federal arrest warrant issued on November 10, 2021. The federal warrant is separate from the arrest warrants that the DOJ said remain valid and enforceable against the three respondents.

For now, the central question before the Makati RTC is whether the extradition requirements under Philippine rules have been satisfied. The outcome of that determination will decide whether Apollo Quiboloy, Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag face surrender, and how their pending local cases affect the timeline.