US Extradition Request Filed for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in Makati Court

The US government filed an extradition request for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and two KOJC officials in Makati City over trafficking charges.

The United States government formally submitted its extradition request for Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy and two other officials from the Kingdom of Jesus Christ ( KOJC) before the Regional Trial Court of Makati City on Monday, 10 November 2026.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed the filing during a press briefing on Tuesday, stating that the petition seeks the surrender of the religious leader and co-respondents to face federal charges in the United States.

Also read SALO Motorcycle Food Tours Explore Makati City Culinary Scene

Core Legal Mechanism For Extradition

The DOJ stated that the request was raffled to Branch 145 of the Makati court, which is presided over by Judge Karen Matti Sy. The agency explained that under the new Rules of Extradition, the Extradition Court is expected to issue a warrant of arrest against the individuals named in the petition.

Following the issuance of the warrant, the clerk of court is mandated to issue the corresponding summons. These documents, along with the petition and all its annexes, must be personally served on the extraditees to ensure due process in the proceedings.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions And Legal Distinctions

The extradition request stems from international human trafficking, sex trafficking, conspiracy, and bulk cash smuggling charges filed in the US against Quiboloy, who is the self-proclaimed Appointed Son of God. The US Government explicitly seeks their extradition to pursue prosecution for these specific offenses.

Alongside Quiboloy, the request includes church officials Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag, who are listed as co-respondents in the charges filed in the US. Their involvement is central to the US request, aligning them directly with the religious leader in the legal process.

The DOJ emphasized that the extradition proceeding is sui generis and does not constitute a criminal proceeding in the Philippines. The agency clarified that the local court does not determine guilt or innocence, as those matters will be judged in the court of the state where the individuals are extradited.

Background Of Federal Warrants And Arrests

The legal momentum follows a timeline initiated on 10 November 2021, when the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) posted wanted posters for Quiboloy, Dandan, and Panilag on its website. These postings came after federal warrants of arrest were issued on that date, marking the beginning of the international manhunt for the group.

Advertisement

Quiboloy was physically detained by authorities at the KOJC Compound in Davao City on 8 September 2024. This arrest brought the self-proclaimed religious leader into Philippine custody, setting the stage for the current international legal battle over his surrender to American authorities.

Real World Impact And Ongoing Domestic Charges

While the extradition process unfolds, Quiboloy continues to face domestic legal troubles within the Philippines. He is currently charged with child abuse and qualified human trafficking, alongside several co-accused including Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes.

The dual proceedings highlight the complex legal landscape surrounding the KOJC leader. The DOJ's filing in Makati signifies a major step in the international cooperation requested by the US, while domestic courts in the Philippines prepare to address the local charges against him and his alleged accomplices.