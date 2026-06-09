US Expands List of Chinese Companies Linked to Military, Adding Alibaba, Baidu, BYD and Nio

The United States has added several major Chinese technology and industrial firms to a list of companies believed to be aiding Beijing's military, reflecting growing security concerns amid geopolitical competition.

The United States has expanded its list of Chinese companies believed to be supporting Beijing's military, adding major technology and industrial firms in a move that heightens geopolitical tensions .

The updated list, released on Monday, June 8, includes e-commerce giant Alibaba, internet search provider Baidu, electric vehicle manufacturers BYD and Nio, memory chipmakers CXMT and YMTC, biotech firm WuXi AppTec, robotics companies RoboSense and Unitree, display technology firms BOE and Tianma, networking equipment maker TP-Link, and other entities. The list, known as the 1260H or CMC list, is mandated by law and requires the Department of Defense to identify companies owned or controlled by the People's Republic of China's military.

The latest revision mirrors a version briefly published in February before it was withdrawn, with the notable addition of the two memory chipmakers that had sparked controversy among Washington's China hawks. Several firms previously listed, including two subsidiaries of state-owned oil giant CNOOC, were removed, though another CNOOC affiliate was added. The Pentagon clarified that companies may be removed for reasons beyond a determination they are not linked to China's military, such as ceasing U.S. operations or corporate name changes.

Companies targeted by the designation swiftly rejected the allegations. Alibaba stated there is "no basis" for its inclusion and vowed to pursue legal action. WuXi AppTec called the designation "incorrect" and said it would challenge it. Baidu "categorically" rejected the label, calling the suggestion that it is a military company "entirely baseless.

" BYD, CXMT, YMTC, RoboSense, Unitree, BOE, Tianma, and TP-Link did not immediately respond to requests for comment. China's embassy in Washington condemned the practice of creating "discriminatory lists" and urged the U.S. to provide a fair environment for Chinese firms. The listing itself does not impose direct sanctions, but under recent legislation, the Pentagon will be barred from contracting with listed companies starting later this month and from purchasing their products or services through third parties beginning in 2027.

House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chairman John Moolenaar framed the update as a warning to American stakeholders, asserting that the listed Chinese companies are working with the military against U.S. interests. The list also includes telecom equipment maker Baicells, which has reportedly been under FBI and Commerce Department investigation. The move follows a period of tentative diplomatic engagement, including President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing last month where a fragile trade truce was maintained.

Analysts note the list underscores Washington's persistent concerns about China's military-civil fusion strategy, which aims to leverage commercial technological advancements for military purposes. The inclusion of leading AI and robotics firms like RoboSense, Unitree, and Baidu reflects particular anxiety about dual-use technologies. While companies can petition for removal, the process is lengthy and the stigma of the designation can damage commercial relationships and investor confidence.

The U.S. approach signals a continued hardening of its economic security posture, targeting not just traditional defense contractors but a broad array of China's corporate champions across semiconductors, AI, telecommunications, and automotive sectors





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