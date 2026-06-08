US demands Iran provide precise information on enriched uranium stockpile

The United States is demanding Iran provide precise information on its enriched uranium stockpile and give the UN nuclear agency access without delay, according to a draft resolution seen by AFP on Monday.

The United States is demanding Iran provide precise information on its enriched uranium stockpile and give the UN nuclear agency access without delay, according to a draft resolution seen by AFP on Monday.

The draft resolution is expected to be submitted for a vote this week to the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that started meeting on Monday. Last week, the IAEA in a confidential report reiterated that the lack of access to nuclear sites in Iran constituted a proliferation concern.

The draft resolution affirms that it is essential and urgent that Iran without delay provides the agency with precise information on nuclear material accountancy and safeguarded nuclear facilities in Iran. Tehran must also grant the agency all access it requires to verify this information, it adds.

In a press conference after opening the board of governors' meeting, IAEA head Rafael Grossi said he had sporadic contacts with the foreign minister of Iran and others, but basically the channel of communication is broken. The IAEA has not had access to some key nuclear facilities in Iran since Israel joined by the United States launched a 12-day conflict in June 2025 that included strikes on nuclear sites.

Nuclear facilities have also been hit in the latest war, which erupted on February 28. The IAEA has repeatedly urged access. Prior to US strikes in June 2025, the IAEA calculated that Iran possessed approximately 440 kilogrammes of uranium enriched to 60 percent. This is close to the 90 percent needed to make a bomb and well above the 3.67-percent limit set by a now-defunct 2015 agreement with Iran.

The fate of this stockpile is uncertain. Israel and the United States have long accused Iran of wanting to build a nuclear weapon. Tehran has repeatedly denied having any military ambitions, insisting on its right to the technology for civilian purposes. On Saturday, Iran denounced as a tool of political pressure the report by the IAEA expressing concern over its lack of access to Iranian nuclear sites





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