US Delivers Devil Ray T38 Drones to Philippines for Maritime Security

The United States has transferred two Devil Ray T38 unmanned surface vessels to the Philippine Marine Corps in Subic Bay, enhancing maritime domain awareness.

The United States officially delivered two Devil Ray T38 unmanned surface vessels to the Armed Forces of the Philippines in a ceremony held at Subic Bay on November 4, 2026. This transfer marks a significant upgrade in the Philippine Marine Corps' autonomous maritime capabilities and reinforces the strategic alliance between Washington and Manila.

US Delivers Devil Ray T38 Unmanned Vessels

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton presented the two unmanned surface vessels, valued at $8 million, to Philippine Marine Corps Deputy Commandant Brigadier General Bayani V Curaming, PN (M). The handover took place during a formal event at the newly opened Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. Unmanned Center of Excellence in Zambales. This delivery serves as a tangible demonstration of American support for the Philippines' sovereign rights and maritime security infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region.

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Technological Specifications and Capabilities

Manufactured by the American firm MARTAC, the Devil Ray T38 is an 11-meter unmanned surface vessel capable of reaching speeds exceeding 60 knots. The system can carry up to 1,814 kilograms of equipment and supports diverse mission profiles including surveillance, reconnaissance, mine clearance, and logistics. These vessels operate either under remote control or autonomously, allowing for extended patrols without exposing personnel to direct risk in hazardous waters.

Strengthening Bilateral Defense Cooperation

U.S. Embassy Senior Defense Official and Chief of the Joint U.S. Military Assistance Group-Philippines Colonel Daniel Oh emphasized that these additions expand the Armed Forces of the Philippines' ability to monitor wider areas of Philippine waters for longer durations at a lower cost than crewed vessels. The turnover of these systems highlights the growing importance of emerging technologies in addressing evolving maritime security demands. Colonel Oh noted that the transfer reflects a longstanding partnership based on mutual respect and shared responsibility for regional stability.

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Strategic Context and Regional Impact

During the ceremony, Ambassador Lipton highlighted that the current year marks 80 years of diplomatic relations and 75 years of the Mutual Defense Treaty between the United States and the Philippines. He stated that these American-made systems demonstrate the strength of the alliance and the critical role of American industry in modernizing the AFP. The acquisition supports the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific by enhancing maritime domain awareness for both nations.

Future Operational Readiness

Brigadier General Bayani V Curaming acknowledged the value of the new unmanned surface vessels in strengthening the AFP's growing autonomous fleet. He indicated that the T38 systems will allow Filipino personnel to direct missions from safe distances, thereby increasing operational effectiveness. The integration of these vessels into the Philippine Marine Corps will enhance situational awareness and provide a cost-effective solution for persistent maritime surveillance in critical economic zones.