US Defense Secretary Urges Asian Allies to Boost Military Spending to Counter China

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Asian allies to increase military spending to counter China's growing power and prevent its dominance in the region, warning of rightful alarm over its rapid military buildup.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Asian allies to increase military spending to counter China 's growing power and prevent its dominance in the region, warning of rightful alarm over its rapid military buildup.

Hegseth spoke at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia's premier forum for defense leaders, militaries and diplomats, and said a stronger, more self-reliant network of allies is essential to deter aggression and preserve the balance of power. Hegseth praised contributions from allies including South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, and said Japan was taking concrete steps to bolster its defences.

He also downplayed concerns that a multi-billion-dollar arms sale package to Taiwan could be affected as the United States draws down its weapons stockpiles amid the Middle East conflict. Hegseth echoed President Donald Trump's long-standing demand that allies shoulder more of their own defence costs, saying the era of the United States subsidizing the defense of wealthy nations is over.

Hegseth struck a measured tone on US-China ties, saying relations are better than they have been in many years, with more frequent military-to-military engagement helping to manage tensions. Hegseth said the US expects its Asian allies and partners to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP as it pledged a $1.5 trillion investment in its military, the Pentagon chief said.

Hegseth also emphasized the importance of a strong alliance, saying we need partners, not protectorates, and we don't have a strong alliance unless everyone has skin in the game. No freeloading is allowed. Hegseth added that what the United States delivers is strength that is disciplined, resolve that is steady, and leadership that is confident enough to speak and walk softly while carrying a big stick





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US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth China Military Spending Asian Allies Shangri-La Dialogue Singapore Japan Taiwan Arms Sale Middle East Conflict

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