US Defense Secretary Hegseth to Visit Guantanamo Bay Amid Heightened Pressure on Cuba

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to visit the Guantanamo Bay naval base as the US ramps up pressure on Cuba with sanctions and a blockade, while President Trump reiterates his goal of regime change in Havana.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will travel to the US military base in Guantanamo Bay , Cuba , to engage with troops, according to a Pentagon statement. The visit, announced in a brief statement, occurs amid heightened US pressure on Cuba through sanctions and an oil blockade.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to topple the Cuban communist government, linking this stance to the support of Cuban-Americans that contributed to his electoral success. Hegseth will also travel to Tampa, Florida, to visit US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees US forces in the Middle East, including operations against Iran.

This follows a recent visit by General Francis Donovan, the top US general for Latin America, who met with Cuban military leaders at Guantanamo to discuss operational security, force protection, and base readiness. Additionally, CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Havana two weeks prior to meet with Cuban officials. Guantanamo Bay is notorious for its detention center used after the 9/11 attacks, and former President Trump has also proposed using the base for migrant deportations





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