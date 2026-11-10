Hegseth Faces House Impeachment Vote Over Iran War as Trump Defends Him

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces eight articles of impeachment introduced by Representative Thomas Massie over the Iran war and alleged abuses of power, with a House vote expected this week as President Trump and Republican leaders defend him.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces an expected House impeachment vote this week after Republican Representative Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment on Monday, November 9, setting off a two-day clock for a potential vote.

Impeachment Articles Against Defense Secretary

The charges include waging war against Iran without congressional approval and other alleged abuses of power. Massie, a Kentucky Republican, cautioned that Republican leadership could try to avoid a straight vote on impeachment by attempting to dismiss it with a procedural motion. He told a press conference: They may try to get out of an actual vote on the substance of this. We should have a vote and a rigorous debate on these eight articles of impeachment.

Also read Trump says he is highly unlikely to order Iran strikes if talks progress

Congressional sources say the resolution may have the votes to pass even with President Donald Trump's Republicans still controlling the House until Democrats take over on January 3. Conviction appears unlikely in the Senate, however, where a two-thirds majority is required and Republicans hold 53 of 100 seats. Hegseth, who calls himself the secretary of war, has sought to rebrand a military he said was too weak and woke when he took office last year.

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If impeached, he would share something in common with William Belknap, who held the title of secretary of war in 1876 and became the first and to date only civilian leader of the US military to be impeached by Congress. Trump strongly defended Hegseth in an interview with Reuters on Monday, pointing to the US military's performance in Iran and Venezuela. Trump said: Well, he won two wars. I don't know how you can impeach him.

Trump Defends Hegseth Amidst Impeachment Push

He later told a White House press conference he would stand by Hegseth even if he is impeached, and called Massie a stone-cold loser. Trump also condemned the impeachment push in an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes broadcast on Sunday. They want to impeach him. Very unfair.

We had two wars, we won both, Trump said, according to a CBS transcript of the full interview. He referred to both the Iran war, which is at an impasse, and to Venezuela, where the US military deposed that country's president, Nicolas Maduro, in a surprise January commando raid on his compound in the Venezuelan capital. Trump asked: Well, what about impeaching the people from Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and all of that, where we fought forever and nothing happened?

House Speaker Mike Johnson opposed the effort, saying impeachment in the middle of hostilities abroad would be a terrible thing for our allies and our enemies to see. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also White House national security adviser, called the impeachment push unfair, telling reporters: I think Pete's done a good job. I really do.

Voter Anger Over War Intensifies Divisions

Voter anger over the war helped Democrats win control of Congress in last week's midterm elections, intensifying Republican divisions over a conflict that Vice President JD Vance has publicly questioned and Hegseth has defended as courageous and historic. Hegseth has mounted a social media campaign, saying in a defiant video message last week that he would not back down.

He also drew a comparison to Trump, who was impeached twice, saying: It didn't work against President Trump, and it won't work with me. Asked if he had enough Republican support to defeat the impeachment push, Hegseth said on Monday: We're not worried about that. He announced a press conference on Tuesday, November 10, his first at the Pentagon since May.

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Belknap, accused of taking huge kickbacks, handed President Ulysses Grant his resignation ahead of his scheduled impeachment vote and, according to a Senate history, burst into tears. The House impeached him anyway, but the Senate later acquitted him after falling short of the required two-thirds majority. Some Republican lawmakers have expressed concern that if Hegseth stays, his strained relationship with Congress will undermine the Trump administration's push for a $1.5-trillion defense spending package.

Massie, a Trump critic who is leaving office in January, warned in a statement on Monday that impeachment would be much gentler than what's in store for Hegseth once Democrats take control in January. They will hold hearings and trials. President Trump should replace Secretary Hegseth now while he can still get a replacement confirmed in the Senate, Massie said.

Democrats Promise Investigation of Hegseth Actions

Democrats have promised to investigate Hegseth over issues including the firing of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior leaders. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Sunday, November 8, he was a hard yes on a measure to impeach Hegseth. US Senator Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat who is expected to become majority leader, said on Monday the Senate needs to put Hegseth on trial.

Schumer said: Hegseth waged this war illegally, in open defiance of the Constitution and multiple War Powers Resolutions this Congress passed to end the fighting. Massie's articles of impeachment accuse Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanors ranging from waging the Iran war to various alleged abuses of power, including violating the free speech rights of US Senator Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat.

Last year, Hegseth sought to prosecute Kelly after he and five other Democrats in Congress with backgrounds in the military and intelligence urged US troops to refuse illegal orders. Hegseth accused them of sedition, something Trump at the time said in a social media post was punishable by DEATH!