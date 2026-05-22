US Defense Department Publishes More UFO Sighting Files, Fueling Speculation

The US Defense Department released a second batch of previously classified files on alleged UFO sightings on May 8. These files contain references to people reporting unexplained green orbs, discs, and fireballs. The disclosure process began in the late 1970s.

The US Defense Department on May 8 released a second batch of previously classified files on alleged UFO sightings. These documents, photos, and videos relate to 'unidentified anomalous phenomena' and offer new insights into unexplained sightings of green orbs , discs, and fireballs near military bases.

President Pete Hegseth said these files have fueled speculation for years. One of the released files contains 116 pages of documentation on reported sightings and investigations in a top-secret facility in Sandia, New Mexico, between 1948 and 1950. Experts believe the first batch of released files, which contained new videos of known sightings, did not provide conclusive evidence of alien technology or extraterrestrial life





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Technology & Environment UFO Sightings Alien Technology Disclosure Process Pete Hegseth Sandia New Mexico Top Secret Facility Green Orbs Discs Fireballs

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