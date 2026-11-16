The Trump administration announced new restrictions on advanced AI chip shipments to countries at risk of diverting technology to China, as President Trump travels to Shenzhen for a summit with Xi Jinping.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration said on Monday, November 16, it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia, tightening controls as President Donald Trump headed to China for talks with President Xi Jinping.

The effort by the Commerce Department to crack down on overseas data centers and chip smuggling comes amid growing scrutiny of whether the department has been doing enough to keep sensitive technology from China. The new rule restricts shipments of advanced chips to data centers like those in Thailand and Malaysia, which Chinese companies have used to access computing power to train AI models.

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It also imposes new requirements on overseas data centers that supply significant volumes of computing power to firms headquartered in China. The rule identifies Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil as countries where advanced chips are at higher risk of being diverted to China. Shipments of covered chips to those countries now require a US export license.

The rule sends a message that America is serious about closing dangerous export control loopholes China has been exploiting for years, John Moolenaar, the Republican chair of the House Select Committee on China, said in a statement. Trump is due to meet Xi on Thursday in Shenzhen, the southern Chinese city hosting this week's APEC summit. Trump has previously threatened or imposed technology restrictions on Beijing ahead of high-level meetings.

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Analysts said the prospect of tighter US curbs on China's access to advanced AI chips will likely overshadow talks, though the leaders could make some progress on AI safety cooperation. The meeting comes days after Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned following reports of an affair with a woman who worked at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that rents computing power at its data centers and has come under scrutiny for possible illegal diversion of advanced AI chips to China.

Export Controls Top Xi And Trump Agenda

President Xi may not name or mention Jensen Huang, but I am pretty sure export controls will be high on the agenda when he meets Trump, said George Chen, chair of digital practice at The Asia Group, a consultancy. The Chinese government's key concern, he said, was not just technology controls but whether the US would seek to contain China's broader technological and economic rise.

If we are moving from strategic stability to strategic containment, that's a big shift and that's what Beijing is watching, Mr. Chen said. Despite their rivalry, Washington and Beijing have been exploring the prospect of cooperation on the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems. Three people briefed on preparations said the two sides had planned further AI discussions around the Shenzhen summit to cover safeguards against misuse of the technology.

A proposed emergency mechanism to notify each other of serious AI incidents, discussed by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in September, has yet to become operational, according to several people familiar with the discussions. The mechanism is intended to help prevent AI-related incidents or misunderstandings from escalating into national security crises. Communication has so far relied largely on direct contacts between senior officials, the people said.

Mr. Bessent said in New York last week that both sides would discuss communication protocols for AI safety incidents at the APEC AI talks and expected to exchange best practices for testing advanced models. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has faced criticism for his oversight of export controls on chips to China in the wake of the Nvidia scandal, is among administration officials joining Trump on the trip to Asia, a White House official said.

Trump Rules Out Replacing Lutnick

Senior White House officials have discussed whether Lutnick should be pushed out, Reuters reported last week. But Trump told reporters on Monday as he departed the White House for the trip to the Philippines and China that he has no plans to replace Lutnick. More actions against China are likely in the works.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that four government agencies had favored putting Megaspeed on a trade blacklist but the Commerce Department, which was in charge, had not. It's a different viewpoint. One wants to be friendly with China and one wants to have a blowup with China, Trump said on Monday. They both are acceptable but they are different views.

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Fueling chatter about the dispute, the Commerce Department said in a statement that the new rule was written by the Department of the Treasury and the White House's National Security Council, which also directed its release. Trump also said he would not mind seeing Huang return as Nvidia CEO, adding his voice to calls for Huang's reinstatement. Megaspeed said in a November 15 statement that it complies with all applicable laws and regulatory regimes, including US export control requirements.

Kate Koren, a former Commerce official, said the rule announced on Monday would have a much bigger impact on China than adding a single entity to the Commerce Department's trade blacklist, known as the Entity List. Nvidia and Jensen himself were key drivers of the argument for selling chips to China as a strategy, Koren said. The revelations last week put that argument into question, and the pendulum is swinging in the other direction - towards tighter export controls.

Overseas Data Centers Face New License Rules

The rule requires overseas data centers that provide a significant volume of compute power to companies headquartered in China to obtain US export licenses within 90 days to continue the services or face future export restrictions. It also restricts chip shipments to data centers with compute power above a certain threshold. The license requirement will not apply to systems used by online retailers and social media companies, which the department said do not pose the same national security threat.

The new regulation also formally rescinds a Biden-era rule that limited global access to AI chips through licensing requirements. The Commerce Department said in early 2025 that it would not enforce the rule, and that it would rescind and replace it. But it did not take action until Monday, allowing billions of dollars' worth of restricted Nvidia chips to flow to data centers used by Chinese AI companies.

Tariff Progress Not Expected At Summit

The US and China will not announce any further progress on the Board of Trade initiative, agreed at the Trump-Xi summit in Washington in September, to lower reciprocal tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods, a senior US administration official said. China has identified AI and the digital economy as priorities for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning saying Beijing hoped leaders would reach practical agreements in both areas.

Mr. Trump is not bringing a formal business delegation, according to the administration official. Elon Musk is the main chief executive traveling with Mr. Trump, while other corporate leaders were attending at China's invitation, the official said. A person familiar with corporate preparations said Mr. Musk, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach and FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam were expected to attend the summit dinner. Spokespersons for Tesla, Mastercard and FedEx did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment outside business hours.

Chinese organizers said more than 2,000 political and business leaders were expected at the APEC CEO Summit on November 17-18 including representatives from 115 Fortune Global 500 companies. Right now, I don't think it's in the interest of either side to let the potential export control squeeze sour the leaders' summit, said Bo Zhengyuan, Shanghai-based partner at research consultancy Plenum.