The US urges the ICAO to oppose flight restrictions on Taiwan aircraft by Mauritius and Seychelles, sparking a diplomatic dispute with China over international aviation sovereignty and political influence.

Washington has formally requested the International Civil Aviation Organization to reject airspace restrictions imposed by Mauritius and Seychelles on Taiwan's state aircraft. This diplomatic move targets a specific incident involving President Lai Ching-Te's April flight to Eswatini, reigniting a complex legal and political dispute between the US and China.

ICAO Council Paper Challenges Flight Bans

The United States submitted a detailed paper for the November session of the International Civil Aviation Organization governing council. Washington explicitly challenged the decision by Mauritius and Seychelles to revoke permission for an aircraft carrying President Lai Ching-Te to cross portions of international airspace they manage. The US document argues that these nations lack the legal authority to deny overflight rights for diplomatic missions in areas beyond their sovereign borders.

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Washington seeks a reaffirmation from the council that countries managing air traffic over high seas do not possess sovereignty over that airspace. The US contention is that these jurisdictions cannot utilize their air traffic management roles for political exclusion. The paper warns that such revocations set a dangerous precedent by encouraging similar disruptions or political pressure on other nations regarding their international travel.

Beijing Rejects US Proposal as Political Manipulation

China's foreign ministry issued a sharp rebuttal to the US proposal, accusing Washington of misusing the Taiwan issue for political gain. Beijing stated that the US document selectively and one-sidedly cites principles regarding freedom of overflight over the high seas. China argued that Washington uses the pretext of safeguarding freedom of navigation to smear other countries and presume sovereign states were at fault without evidence.

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China's statement to Reuters emphasized the one-China principle, asserting that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Chinese government urged concerned countries to stop using the Taiwan issue for political manipulation. Beijing claimed the US proposal wastes international resources and misrepresents the actions of sovereign nations exercising their rights within their flight information regions.

Timeline of Restrictions on Lai Ching-Te Trip

The conflict centers on a planned trip by Lai Ching-Te to Eswatini, one of only twelve countries with formal diplomatic ties to Taiwan. According to the US document, Taiwan's China Airlines received permits for the charter flight to cross portions of Mauritius and Seychelles flight information regions over the high seas. Both nations revoked these permits days before departure without citing safety or operational concerns.

Taiwan's government accused Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar of revoking permission due to economic coercion by Beijing, a claim China denied. Consequently, Lai Ching-Te traveled to Eswatini the following month aboard the Eswatini king's private aircraft. The trip was only announced to the public after the president had already arrived in the southern African nation.

Legal Distinction Between Sovereignty and Airspace Management

The core of the dispute lies in the distinction between sovereign airspace and flight information regions. Countries hold sovereignty over airspace above their territory and territorial waters. However, flight information regions managed by states can extend far beyond these boundaries over international waters where no single nation holds sovereignty.

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Under international aviation rules, countries provide air traffic services in these high seas areas for safety and operational purposes. They do not gain sovereignty over them through this service provision. Washington has asked the ICAO Council to express concern over the withdrawn permits and have the agency's secretary-general seek written explanations from Mauritius and Seychelles to ensure compliance with international standards.

Taiwan Seeks Allied Support for Aviation Safety

Taiwan's foreign ministry expressed gratitude to the US and other like-minded countries for their support in this matter. The ministry stated it will continue to work with allied nations to explain to the ICAO and the international community that China's actions undermine the international civil aviation order and flight safety. Taiwan noted that its government is not a member of the United Nations or its agencies due to opposition from Beijing.

Beijing considers the democratically governed island part of its territory and prevents its participation in global bodies. Taiwan rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims and maintains that China has no right to represent the island internationally. The US request for the ICAO Council to determine whether any remedies are needed highlights the ongoing struggle to keep international airspace open for Taiwan's diplomatic engagements.