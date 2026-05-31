US Ban on Philippine Blue Swimming Crab Triggers Job Cuts and Industry Crisis

The US restricts Philippine Blue Swimming Crab imports due to marine mammal protection lapses, leading to 245 job losses and threatening a $50 million industry.

The US National Marine Fisheries Service imposed a restriction on imports of Philippine Blue Swimming Crab on May 12, 2026, citing insufficient documentation regarding mandatory marine mammal protection and bycatch monitoring measures under the Marine Mammal Protection Act Import Provisions.

The decision directly impacted Phil-Union Frozen Foods Inc., a major seafood exporter based in Lapu-Lapu City, which subsequently eliminated 245 agency-based positions on May 16. Company president Kunho Choi clarified that the reduction was a direct consequence of lost access to the US market rather than any quality or safety issues.

The Philippine Association of Crab Processors Inc. warned that the ban jeopardizes an industry that shipped over 2,400 metric tons of crabmeat valued at more than $50 million to the United States in 2025, with the US accounting for roughly 90 percent of all Philippine crab exports. Industry stakeholders now face an uncertain future as the restriction threatens thousands of livelihoods across the supply chain.

The restriction stems from a determination by the NMFS that Philippine Blue Swimming Crab fisheries failed to demonstrate measures comparable in effectiveness to US standards for protecting marine mammals. Specifically, the Philippines could not provide sufficient documentation on marine mammal bycatch monitoring, mandatory reporting of deaths and injuries associated with commercial fishing, and evidence of effective mitigation measures.

Choi emphasized that the restriction is an industry-wide issue with significant economic, social, and employment consequences, unrelated to food safety, product quality, manufacturing deficiencies, or regulatory violations by individual processors. The workforce reduction at the Mactan Export Processing Zone 1 in Lapu-Lapu City affected at least 245 agency-based workers, of whom 65 initially sought assistance from the local public employment office.

These displacements are particularly concerning in a region where alternative employment opportunities are limited, and many workers rely solely on the crab processing industry. Industry stakeholders are now urgently calling on government agencies including the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to address the identified regulatory deficiencies.

They urge the national government to implement stronger marine mammal bycatch monitoring and reporting measures, improve fisheries management, and coordinate with industry and environmental groups to regain US market access. The Philippine Association of Crab Processors Inc. noted that the ban has already led to canceled purchase orders, loss of long-standing customers, and reduced operations, threatening what was once a thriving fishery with generational impact.

Despite the setback, Phil-Union Frozen Foods remains operational and continues to export other seafood products such as octopus, shrimp, fish, and crab products to non-US markets. The company stressed that the restriction only affects Philippine-origin Blue Swimming Crab destined for the United States and does not impact other export operations.

The crisis highlights the urgent need for improved compliance with international environmental standards to protect the livelihoods of thousands of fishermen, crab pickers, factory workers, logistics providers, and suppliers who depend on the crab industry. The NMFS decision under the Marine Mammal Protection Act is part of a broader US effort to ensure that imported seafood meets equivalent conservation standards, and the Philippines now faces the challenge of rapidly upgrading its monitoring and reporting systems to regain market access.

The industry has called for a collaborative approach involving government, industry, and environmental organizations to develop a robust marine mammal protection framework. Without swift action, the economic and social consequences could be severe, potentially leading to further job losses and the collapse of a sector that has been a cornerstone of the local economy for decades





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Blue Swimming Crab US Ban Philippines Marine Mammal Protection Export Industry

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