Sgt Jian Zhao admitted to passing top-secret US military data to Chinese-linked buyers. The former soldier faces up to ten years in prison after conspiring with a former colleague.

US Army Sergeant Jian Zhao, a 37-year-old American soldier, admitted to selling top-secret military information to buyers linked to the Chinese government. Zhao has been charged with conspiracy to transmit national defense information and faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. His confession follows a federal investigation that uncovered a three-year scheme to steal sensitive defense secrets from the United States.

Jian Zhao Spied For Chinese Buyers

Jian Zhao utilized his security clearance to access restricted documents and subsequently snapped pictures of the sensitive military information using his mobile phone. In addition to digital intelligence, he offered to sell military computers and government hard drives to foreign buyers. The stolen material included detailed data about communications networks, rocket systems, missile systems, and ongoing military exercises. These actions represented a direct betrayal of the country he swore an oath to defend while serving in the US Armed Forces.

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Ruoyu Duan Recruited Military Personnel

Ruoyu Duan, a former US Army soldier, played a central role in facilitating this espionage network by recruiting active-duty personnel including Jian Zhao. Duan had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transmit national defense information for his part in the operation. He was responsible for facilitating communications and financial transactions with China-based buyers who requested the stolen defense-related equipment and information. This collaboration allowed the group to systematically extract sensitive data from US military infrastructure over a period of more than three years.

The FBI's Counterintelligence and Espionage Division, led by Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky, confirmed that Jian Zhao provided the Chinese government with highly sensitive US military information. Rozhavsky stated that Zhao betrayed his oath by sharing this intelligence with a foreign adversary. The department emphasized that the conspiracy involved not just data theft but the transfer of physical defense-related equipment, which poses a significant threat to national security.

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FBI Arrest And Seized Evidence

Federal agents arrested Jian Zhao at his home in Washington state in March 2025. During the search of his residence, investigators discovered physical evidence supporting the charges, including $30,000 in cash. They also confiscated multiple electronic devices and several Army hard drives that contained the stolen military data. These findings corroborated the allegations that Zhao was actively preparing to transfer restricted information and hardware to his contacts in China.

Jian Zhao is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2027, at which point he could face up to three years of supervised release in addition to his prison term. The Department of Justice indicated that he is liable for a fine of up to $250,000. This case highlights the ongoing efforts by federal authorities to combat espionage activities targeting US military capabilities and defend against foreign intelligence collection.