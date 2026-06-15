US and Iran Reach Preliminary Pact, Oil Prices Drop as Strait of Hormuz Set to Reopen

A preliminary agreement between the US and Iran ends military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, and opens the Strait of Hormuz for oil shipments. Nuclear program negotiations postponed.

In a significant development that sent global oil prices tumbling and triggered a rally in Asian stock markets, the United States and Iran reached a preliminary agreement on Monday, ending months of military hostilities and paving the way for the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The deal, announced by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after his country mediated the talks, calls for an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, which had emerged as a major sticking point in negotiations. US President Donald Trump confirmed the pact on his Truth Social platform, stating that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen on Friday and that he had ordered the end of the US blockade of Iranian ports.

The precise terms of the agreement remain unclear, but Iran's Supreme National Security Council separately confirmed that war and military operations would end permanently starting Monday night. Israel, which was not party to the talks, did not immediately comment. The agreement comes after months of conflict that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, leading to thousands of deaths primarily in Iran and Lebanon.

Iran retaliated by striking Israel and Gulf states hosting US bases, and effectively blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil and gas supplies. The blockade pushed up energy prices worldwide, causing economic strain and political backlash in the United States. The war had become a liability for Trump and fellow Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections, with public opinion polls showing deep frustration over rising gasoline prices.

The preliminary pact offers a temporary ceasefire of 60 days, during which negotiations will continue on broader issues, including sanctions relief for Iran and the fate of its nuclear program. Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, indicated that a more expansive agreement would be negotiated, potentially addressing the nuclear issue that has long been a source of tension. Reactions to the deal have been mixed.

Former Biden administration State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller criticized Trump for making major concessions to Iran to achieve a status quo similar to that before the war, noting that there are no assurances the nuclear program will be addressed. He argued that Iran has demonstrated its ability to hold the global economy hostage and extract concessions from the United States.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent critic of Iran, praised the agreement but pledged to closely monitor the upcoming negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, underscoring that any final nuclear deal would require congressional review and approval. The agreement was concluded despite an Israeli strike on Lebanon on Sunday, which drew criticism from both Iran and Trump.

Trump has described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a very difficult guy and argued that Netanyahu should thank him for preventing a nuclear-armed Iran. Netanyahu has differed with Trump over US demands to curb Israeli military action in Lebanon to facilitate the US-Iran deal.

The opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the cessation of hostilities are expected to provide short-term relief to global energy markets, but the long-term stability of the region and the resolution of Iran's nuclear ambitions remain uncertain





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US-Iran Deal Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Program Oil Prices Ceasefire

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