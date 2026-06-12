US and Iran Near Deal to End Conflict, Reopen Strait of Hormuz, and Address Nuclear Program

A tentative agreement between the United States and Iran includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, lifting blockades, and future nuclear disarmament talks, while Israel rejects the deal.

WASHINGTON/DUBAI/PARIS, June 12 - The United States and Iran have reached a tentative agreement to end their conflict, with a senior US administration official confirming that both sides have agreed on a text and expect to sign an initial deal in the coming days.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi acknowledged that changes could still occur but emphasized that Iran has emerged stronger from the war. The core of the agreement, a memorandum of understanding, includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports. Negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear program, which was the stated reason for the war by US President Donald Trump, will follow after the initial deal is signed.

The leaked terms, outlined by various sources, indicate significant concessions from the US and benefits for Iran. The US is expected to immediately release billions in frozen Iranian assets and waive sanctions on oil exports in exchange for Iran opening the strategic strait. Iran will retain control of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz alongside Oman.

The US official described the agreement as performance-based, stating that Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium will be destroyed and removed, and its nuclear program dismantled, under a strict inspection regime. The deal also includes discussions on possible war reparations for Tehran and dropping previous US demands for limits on Iran's missile program.

A Western source suggested the signing could occur as soon as Sunday, possibly in Geneva, with US Vice President JD Vance and Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as potential signatories. Israel, a key US ally that participated in the war, has been excluded from the negotiations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel will not be a party to the agreement and stated that his country will not withdraw from Lebanon, contrary to Iranian claims that the deal would end the war there. A senior Israeli official affirmed Israel's intent to retain freedom of action in areas under its control. The announcement came amid ongoing hostilities in the Gulf, including Israeli-Iranian exchanges and US strikes.

Global markets reacted positively, with oil prices falling over 3% to a near two-month low. Domestically, the war has become a political challenge for the White House due to rising fuel prices and slipping approval ratings for Trump, raising concerns among Republicans about the midterm elections.

However, many Republicans may resist an agreement perceived as too favorable to Iran. The conflict stems from Trump's 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, after which Iran ramped up uranium enrichment, now possessing over 400 kg of material close to weapons-grade.





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