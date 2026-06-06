US and Iran Engage in Indirect Negotiations to End Three-Month-Old War

The US and Iran have been engaged in indirect negotiations to secure an interim deal to halt the three-month-old war. The US military believes four Iranian drones were targeting regional maritime traffic, and in response, the US struck Iran's surveillance sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island. Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted US bases in the region with missiles in retaliation for US strikes and fired on four tankers attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz without its permission.

The US and Iran have been engaged in indirect negotiations to secure an interim deal to halt the three-month-old war . The US military believes four Iranian drones were targeting regional maritime traffic, and in response, the US struck Iran's surveillance sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted US bases in the region with missiles in retaliation for US strikes and fired on four tankers attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz without its permission. The US and Iran have been engaged in largely indirect negotiations to secure an interim deal to halt the war, which would leave issues including Iran's nuclear program to further negotiations.

As part of any agreement, Tehran wants access to billions of dollars in oil revenue, waivers on sanctions on crude exports, the lifting of a US blockade on its ports and leverage over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has effectively blocked the Strait, where about a fifth of the world's oil transited before the war. The US is facing mounting domestic political pressure due to rising gas prices to bring the unpopular war to an end.

President Trump said that while most of Iran's drone and missile manufacturing facilities had been destroyed, the Iranians still have access to about a fifth of their missiles. He also stated that Iran's leaders were not more inclined to strike a deal because they are strong and proud.

After the US and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28, Tehran fired missiles and drones against Gulf states hosting US bases and largely stopped shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has driven up oil prices and disrupted supply chains for other products. The UN World Food Programme said that it was pushing millions of people closer to hunger due to rising fuel and transport costs.

Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, told CNN that a peace deal hinged on the Trump administration unfreezing $24 billion in Iranian assets, and warned that the US would 'enter into a dark corridor' if it resumed attacks. In a parallel conflict in Lebanon, Iran-aligned armed group Hezbollah said it had carried out two attacks on Israeli troops in south Lebanon, while Lebanese security services said Israeli airstrikes hit towns across southern Lebanon.

Tehran has made a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah a condition for any peace deal with Washington to resolve the war. The latest round of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel erupted at the start of March. Hezbollah said its actions were in support of Tehran. Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem this week rejected a US-brokered pact between Israel and the Lebanese government to halt the fighting in Lebanon.

The deal did not provide for an Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah had not been party to the negotiations. Israel has kept up strikes in southern Lebanon, and it has said its forces would not withdraw or halt operations in the country amid increasing friction with the US.

Lebanon's parliament speaker and Hezbollah ally Nabih Berri said on Friday he would agree to the withdrawal of the group from southern Lebanon if Israeli troops simultaneously left territory they occupy in the country





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US And Iran Indirect Negotiations Interim Deal Three-Month-Old War Iran's Nuclear Program Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Domestic Political Pressure Hezbollah Israel Lebanon

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