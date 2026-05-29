US and Iran Close to Deal to Extend Truce and Allow Traffic Through Strait of Hormuz

The US and Iran are reportedly close to a deal that would extend the truce for another 60 days and allow traffic to flow through the strategic waterway, known as the Strait of Hormuz. The proposed agreement would be the biggest step towards peace since the conflict began on February 28.

The US and Iran are reportedly close to a deal that would extend the truce for another 60 days and allow traffic to flow through the strategic waterway, known as the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposed agreement would be the biggest step towards peace since the conflict began on February 28. However, the deal has not yet been finalized or confirmed, and both sides have shown little public movement towards common ground. Iran has called for sanctions to be lifted, foreign assets to be unfrozen, and US forces to be withdrawn from the region. Washington has called for Iran to dismantle its nuclear program, which Tehran says is for peaceful purposes.

The two countries have been engaged in a series of tit-for-tat attacks, with the latest incident involving the downing of five Iranian attack drones by US forces. The US has also lifted some sanctions on Iranian oil sales, and would require the US to lift its blockade of Iranian ports. The deal would also specify unrestricted shipping through the strait.

The reports of the proposed deal have prompted oil prices to fall on hopes of a potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supply. The incidents, while limited, highlighted the fragility of negotiations to turn the tenuous ceasefire into a lasting agreement to end the three-month-old war, which has killed thousands and upended global energy markets.

A US official said the strikes were defensive and intended to maintain the ceasefire. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted the US base responsible for the Bandar Abbas attack, and that any repeat would lead to a more decisive response. Kuwait condemned the attack and demanded that Iran immediately halt what it called a serious escalation.

The violence, the second flare-up this week, coincided with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha celebrated across the region, where multiple countries have been caught up in the conflict. Mediator Pakistan said its foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, would meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Friday, although the significance of his visit was unclear.

Trump has repeatedly said an end to the war is close since mid-March, though the two sides have shown little public movement toward common ground. Iran has called for sanctions to be lifted, foreign assets to be unfrozen, and US forces to be withdrawn from the region. Washington has called for Iran to dismantle its nuclear program, which Tehran says is for peaceful purposes.

Iran says any peace deal must also end US ally Israel's attacks in Lebanon, but that conflict shows no signs of flagging. Israel said it had targeted infrastructure of Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in the southern city of Tyre and had carried out a strike in the capital Beirut. Israel has displaced hundreds of thousands of people with a push deep into Lebanon in pursuit of Hezbollah. The Lebanese army said a strike had killed one of its soldiers.

The US warned Oman not to get involved in any effort with Iran to impose a toll in the Strait of Hormuz, and Trump on Wednesday threatened to bomb the country, despite a history of economic and military ties between the two countries. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Oman's ambassador had told him there were no plans to impose such tolls.

Oman has not mentioned the idea of joint control of the strait with Iran, with which it says it has discussed freedom of navigation. Tehran expressed solidarity with Oman after what it called US officials' threats





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US-Iran Deal Strait Of Hormuz Truce Ceasefire Peace Negotiations

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