US Ambassador Lee Lipton Reaffirms Commitment to Philippine Security

US Ambassador Lee Lipton reaffirms Washington's ironclad commitment to Philippine security and says the alliance is stronger than ever.

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton on Monday reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Philippine security, calling it ironclad and describing the alliance between the two countries as stronger than ever. He issued the statement in Cebu following the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus, which was attended by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Lipton said the United States remains committed to the Philippines and to a shared vision of a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. His remarks came as Washington continues to emphasize its engagement with partners across the region.

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Hegseth Engagements Highlight Regional Focus

Lipton said Hegseth's frequent engagements with Southeast Asian partners show the Trump administration's determination to strengthen alliances, deepen regional cooperation and ensure that peace is backed by strength. He presented these meetings as evidence of a broader strategy in the region.

According to Lipton, the visits of the US Secretary of War also underscore the importance Washington places on Southeast Asia and on its alliance with the Philippines. He framed the trips as a signal of sustained attention rather than a one-time effort.

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Philippine Security Commitments Remain Firm

Lipton stressed that the commitment to Philippine security is ironclad. He said the United States and the Philippines, working with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., have built a powerful partnership based on shared principles, mutual respect and a steady commitment to regional stability.

He also pointed to the 75th anniversary of the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty, saying the message from both sides is clear and that the alliance is stronger than ever. The milestone, in his view, reflects the durability of the relationship over decades.

Lipton highlighted Washington's long-term commitment to the partnership. He specifically cited American support for defending Philippine sovereignty, protecting the country's territorial integrity and upholding freedom of navigation, which he presented as core elements of the alliance.

Economic Ties Complement Defense Cooperation

Beyond defense cooperation, the US envoy said the security partnership should be matched by an equally strong economic relationship. He stressed that Washington supports the economic development of the Philippines and sees trade and investment as part of the wider partnership.

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Lipton added that the relationship is not simply a matter of treaties or shared strategic interests. He described it as a bond between the two peoples that grows stronger every day, extending well beyond government and military channels.

During the ASEAN-United States Defense Ministers' Informal Meeting, Hegseth proposed developing a framework for defense cooperation between Washington and ASEAN. The proposal was made in recognition of the 50th anniversary of US-ASEAN relations, marking a milestone for the wider regional bloc.

Taken together, Lipton's remarks link security, regional diplomacy and economic development as parts of one partnership between Washington and Manila. The statement underscores the emphasis both governments place on maintaining a stable and secure Indo-Pacific in the years ahead.