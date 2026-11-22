Universal Robina Corporation projects P175 billion in annual revenue, driven by international growth in Vietnam and Malaysia. URC president and CEO Irwin Lee discusses new products and market strategies.

Universal Robina Corporation has launched a limited-edition snack called Piattos Snow Cheese, which is experiencing rapid sales and may become a permanent product if consumer demand remains high. URC president and CEO Irwin Lee demonstrated the new product to reporters on Friday, November 20, highlighting the strong market reception of the sweet, creamy, and lightly cheesy flavor inspired by Korean snack trends among younger consumers.

Revenue Growth and International Strategy

The Gokongwei-led food manufacturer is on track to exceed P175 billion in revenue for the year, having already generated P130.7 billion in the first nine months of 2026, representing a five percent year-on-year increase. One particularly bright spot has been URC's international business, which now accounts for roughly twenty to twenty-five percent of total sales. C2, the ready-to-drink tea beloved by Filipinos, has won over hearts in Vietnam by jockeying for the top position against a local brand for the past six months. It currently holds the number one position in urban Vietnam and the number two position in rural areas, with the lemon and apple flavors topping the charts.

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Munchy's Market Dominance in Malaysia

In Malaysia, URC's P24.6 billion acquisition of Munchy's in 2021 has been described as very strong by Irwin Lee, solidifying its position as the country's leading biscuit player. Lee noted that the company is running very tight on its biscuit line capacities and must expand its operations in Malaysia to meet demand. URC expects to maintain its annual capital expenditures of around P6 billion to P8 billion in 2027, with approximately fifteen to twenty percent allocated to overseas operations, with the biggest chunk going to Malaysia.

Inflation Impact on Consumer Categories

Lee stated that inflation has bifurcated growth across categories, with chip sales slowing down to a low two to three percent increase. Meanwhile, biscuits and bakery products are still enjoying double-digit growth, as are premium drinks like Vitasoy and Blu. Even though chips in general are having a slow year, premium snacks like Calbee potato chips are still selling briskly, with growth in the strong double-digits. Lee indicated that if there is a clamor for the Snow Cheese Piattos, the company will make the flavor permanent to meet the ongoing demand.

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Community Relations and Holiday Giving

URC also has a hand in making Christmas a little sweeter for residents of Pasig, where founder John Gokongwei Jr. established the company's predecessor. The company still operates flour milling and animal feed facilities in Pasig and has longstanding ties to the community. Among the goodies that have found their way into Pasig's annual Christmas giveaway packs are sachets of Swiss Miss hot chocolate, which is distributed locally by URC. Lee said he had given the Pasig local government a good price for its purchases, noting that Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto's reputation for good governance has earned him admirers well beyond the city.

Supply Chain and Future Outlook

The rapid sell-out of the Piattos Snow Cheese has necessitated immediate supply chain adjustments to catch up with consumer demand. Lee revealed to reporters that the company is out of stock in many places and has to produce more of the limited-edition snack to satisfy the market. The success of the international brand C2 in Vietnam and the strong performance of Munchy's in Malaysia underscore URC's strategic focus on expanding its global footprint. These international achievements are complemented by the company's continued investment in domestic premium products and community engagement initiatives in key operational hubs.