Uptown Bonifacio hosts a meaningful holiday event highlighting Hacienda Crafts artisans. The display features traditional Negros craftsmanship alongside dining news and December schedules.

Uptown Bonifacio, managed by Megaworld, has launched a festive holiday campaign that centers on the cultural heritage of women artisans from Negros. The initiative, titled A Radiant Holiday, showcases a Christmas display created in collaboration with Hacienda Crafts and interior designer Christina Ina Gaston. The centerpiece of this effort is a large installation featuring handcrafted ornaments and hanging structures made from natural materials.

Traditional Artistry Meets Modern Design

Hacienda Crafts serves as the primary artisan group behind the decorative pieces, utilizing techniques that have sustained rural livelihoods for generations. The installation includes sculptural HOYA hanging lamps woven from buri fiber. These are paired with delicate Sirum flower lamps constructed from abaca sinamay to create a warm, artistic atmosphere within the mall. The main Christmas tree is adorned with handmade flowers, dragonflies, angels, ferns, and budding stems. Red and gold geometric ornaments are interspersed among the botanical elements to celebrate nature through Filipino craftsmanship.

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Empowering Women Artisans In Rural Communities

Behind these creative works is the mission of Hacienda Crafts, a Negros-based enterprise founded in 1994 to provide alternative income sources for sugarcane farming communities. Women comprise approximately ninety percent of the artisan network employed by the organization. For more than three decades, the group has preserved traditional skills while creating earning opportunities for rural families. Most artisans work from their homes, allowing them to maintain household responsibilities while continuing craft traditions passed down through generations.

Under the creative direction of Christina Gaston, Hacienda Crafts integrates Filipino weaving techniques and natural materials into contemporary furniture, lighting, and home accessories. This approach has gained recognition in both local and international design circles. For Uptown Bonifacio, the collaboration aims to celebrate the women, communities, and generations of craftsmanship behind each piece. It seeks to give traditional Filipino artistry a new expression in a contemporary holiday setting.

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Live Performances And Culinary Recognition

Lifestyle personality Tim Yap hosted the evening event, bringing guests together for a festive celebration of the season. James Reid also took the stage for a live performance, adding energy to the gathering as attendees celebrated the start of the holiday period. The event also recognized Los Tacos, a restaurant partner at the mall, for earning the MICHELIN Bib Gourmand distinction in the 2027 MICHELIN Guide Philippines. Butz Tenchavez, co-founder of Los Tacos, received the award on behalf of the restaurant's culinary team.

December Event Schedule And New Dining Options

Festivities continue throughout December with specific dates scheduled for family activities. Live Christmas quartet performances will occur on December 5, 12, 19, 24, and 31, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Santa Claus meet-and-greet sessions are set for December 6, 13, 20, 24, and 25, also from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The tradition of Simbang Gabi continues at St. Gabriel the Archangel Chapel beginning December 15 at 6:00 PM. New dining concepts now include Nowhere Else by chefs Chele Gonzales and Carlos Villaflor, and Petit Poulet, which introduces a farm-to-table French brasserie experience.