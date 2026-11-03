UP beats Adamson 82-70 for sixth straight win, improves to 8-2 in UAAP Season 89

University of the Philippines defeated Adamson University 82-70 on Wednesday to extend its winning streak to six games and solidify its hold on the top spot in UAAP Season 89 men's basketball.

University of the Philippines (UP) solidified its hold on the top spot in the UAAP Season 89 men's basketball tournament after defeating Adamson University (AdU), 82-70, on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With the win, the Fighting Maroons extended their winning streak to six games and improved to an 8-2 record. Adamson, meanwhile, dropped to 4-6. UP held a slim 19-17 lead at the end of the first quarter before pulling away in the second period, outscoring the San Marcelino-based squad, 26-14, to take a 45-31 advantage at halftime.

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The Diliman-based squad maintained its momentum in the second half, carrying a 68-58 lead into the fourth quarter before holding off the Soaring Falcons to secure the victory. The win put UP a step away from a sixth straight Final Four appearance under head coach Goldwin Monteverde. A triumph also shored up its drive for a twice-to-beat incentive. It is the longest active semifinals streak in the league, including five straight finals appearances with two titles.

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UP Extends Winning Streak

James Payosing led the Fighting Maroons with 15 points, while Rey Remogat added 12. Dikachi Udodo also posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Matty Erolon paced Adamson with 20 points, followed by Monty Montebon with 13. Mat Edding and Ray Allen Torres chipped in 10 points apiece.

UP, the league leader, looks to a repeat win over Adamson after edging the Soaring Falcons, 69-67, in the first round. Adamson aims to snap a two-game skid and rebounded from its 66-73 loss to the Tamaraws on Oct. 28.

Still seeking its first win of the season, University of the East (UE) took on Far Eastern University (FEU) in the first game at 2:30 p.m. The Red Warriors are on a 29-game dry spell since 2024 and carry a 0-9 record. The Tamaraws are 5-4 and want to stay inside the semifinal picture. The Fighting Maroons won three more games and stretched their winning run to five after decimating the Red Warriors, 101-70, on Oct. 25.

Maroons Pursue Final Four Spot

UP came off a week-long break after playing and winning all five games in the last two weeks to shrug off an early stumble. The Maroons now hold a 7-2 win-loss card with five games left in the second round. Despite coming off its biggest win of the season in terms of winning margin, UP is far from satisfied. Coaches are never content, said UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon.

That is the reality of it. It is an imperfect game. We committed turnovers. There were lapses from a scheme standpoint defensively and even offensively from a league standpoint.

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It is part of our process as a team. I think what is important is that everybody is committed to it. Luanzon added that the commitment showed in the last week, as coach Gold emphasized. With this game against UE, you can see that we became consistent for four quarters.

We started strong, he said. The Fighting Maroons seek to bolster their Final Four bid as the semifinal picture starts to take shape. UP intends not only to extend its winning ways but also solidify its hold of the top spot and create more separation from closest pursuer National University, which carries a 7-3 slate. Running in third place are the defending champion De La Salle University Green Archers at 6-4, while fourth are the FEU Tamaraws at 5-4.

UAAP Standings Tighten

The Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles sit at fifth with a 5-4 record ahead of the Soaring Falcons at 4-5. The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers are in seventh place at 4-6, while the Red Warriors are eighth and last at 0-9. Adamson, despite a costly back-to-back defeat, will try to draw inspiration from its close duel against UP in the first round to stay afloat in the mad dash to the Final Four.

The Soaring Falcons trail Ateneo, De La Salle and National University in the standings. University of Santo Tomas is also lurking behind at 4-6. UP is not keen on slowing down soon, especially against the San Marcelino-based hoopers. The Maroons beat Adamson by just a hairline in the first round, 69-67, and know another tight battle is possible.

A win would keep UP on track for a sixth consecutive semifinal appearance and strengthen its claim to a twice-to-beat edge.