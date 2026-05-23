UP MSI launches online platform to document PhilippineSea's marine life

The University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute has launched a new website showcasing its scientific discoveries on Pag-asa Island and promoting the protection and management of the country's natural resources.

The University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute (UP MSI) has launched a new website documenting the marine life of the West Philippine Sea , aiming to promote the protection and management of the country's natural resources .

The platform showcases the institute's scientific discoveries on Pag-asa Island, a remote island in the Kalayaan Island Group, and highlights the importance of seaweed resources in sustaining marine life and local livelihoods. The website features an extensive gallery of invertebrates and other marine species, as well as articles summarizing researchers' findings and insights.

Researchers have discovered a variety of seaweeds, including species unique to Pag-asa Island, and stress the urgent need to invest in and promote the conservation of offshore reef ecosystems to ensure the sustainability of seaweed biodiversity





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University Of The Philippines Marine Science Institute Pag-Asa Island West Philippine Sea Seaweed Resources Conservation Marine Life Natural Resources

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